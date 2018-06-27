The Core i7-8086K Review: 40 Years Of x86

Far Cry Primal, GTA: V & Hitman
Far Cry Primal
Tuning provided small average frame rate boosts to Intel's six-core Coffee Lake-based CPUs. Meanwhile, Core i7-8086K only offered a slight advantage versus the less expensive eighth-gen Core i7s.
Grand Theft Auto V
Grand Theft Auto V favors Intel architectures and, more generally, multi-core designs with high clock rates.
The stock and overclocked Core i7-8086K yielded a small advantage over the Core i7-8700K.
Hitman
Our Hitman benchmark was rendered almost useless by a patch that imposed a 90 FPS cap on performance. A few weeks ago, though, a subsequent update restored our Hitman test to its prior glory.
With the frame cap removed, Intel's overclocked processors hit a performance ceiling that may be imposed by available graphics horsepower.
Shifting focus to the stock configurations, Intel's six-core CPUs were clearly faster than last generation's quad-core flagship.
-No bundled cooler
You're saying that if Intel paired their little aluminum heatsink with this CPU you would have been more satisfied with this product?
I've never heard of this silicon lottery place before. That's neat stuff.
- We doing something for the 40th anniversary? -> Yes.
- What do we sell for the 40th anniversary? -> A re-branded 8700K.
- What do we include to make it more expensive? -> A letter from the CEO we most definitely won't be firing in the upcoming weeks! And a weird bottle with coffee beans in it (it seems?).
- Do we bother in making it special (metal solder, bundled CLC, etc...) or just pick a couple golden sample 8700Ks? -> Don't bother, shrinks our profit; we don't care about the anniversary or making this special, really.
Too much cynical thought process there?
Cheers! :P
Touché
;)
seriously?
I thought Intel CPUs usually come with a 3 year warranty?
think you missed how it went. they did a drawing to give away a bunch of these chips but they also made the rest available for purchase through the normal routs. no lottery there, just have to be quick on the draw and buy one before they sell out. Tom's bought thier's the same way any of us could have since intel did not send out press samples of it. it's a valid product for sale like any other they review.
Yeah I noticed that too. Intel hasn't been bundling coolers with its' high end CPUs since the X79 days. I honestly wouldn't count this as a hit against it.
