The Core i7-8086K Review: 40 Years Of x86

Far Cry Primal, GTA: V & Hitman

Far Cry Primal

Tuning provided small average frame rate boosts to Intel's six-core Coffee Lake-based CPUs. Meanwhile, Core i7-8086K only offered a slight advantage versus the less expensive eighth-gen Core i7s.

Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V favors Intel architectures and, more generally, multi-core designs with high clock rates.

The stock and overclocked Core i7-8086K yielded a small advantage over the Core i7-8700K.

Hitman

Our Hitman benchmark was rendered almost useless by a patch that imposed a 90 FPS cap on performance. A few weeks ago, though, a subsequent update restored our Hitman test to its prior glory.

With the frame cap removed, Intel's overclocked processors hit a performance ceiling that may be imposed by available graphics horsepower.

Shifting focus to the stock configurations, Intel's six-core CPUs were clearly faster than last generation's quad-core flagship.



