Intel SSD 310 80 GB: Little Notebooks Get Big Storage Flexibility

Test Setup
|Test Hardware
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-2500K (Sandy Bridge), 3.3 GHz, LGA 1155, 8 MB Shared L3, Power-savings enabled
|Motherboard
|Gigabyte GA-H67MA-UD2H
|Memory
|Kingston Hyper-X 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1333 @ DDR3-1333/1066, 1.5 V
|Hard Drive
|Intel X25-M 160 GB SSDSA2M160G2GC, SATA 3Gb/s (System Drive)
|Kingston SSDNow 100 V+ 120 GB SVP100S2/128G, SATA 3Gb/s
|OCZ Agility 2 120 GB OCZSSD2-2AGTE120G, SATA 3Gb/s
|Seagate Momentus 5400.6 500 GB ST9500325AS, SATA 3Gb/s
|OCZ Vertex 2 120 GB OCZSSD2-2VTXE120G, SATA 3Gb/s
|Intel SSD 310 80 GB SSDMAEMC080G2, SATA 3Gb/s
|Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 3000
|Power Supply
|Sparkle 1250 W, 80 PLUS
|System Software And Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Graphics Driver
|Intel Display Driver 8.15.10.2266
|Benchmarks
|Performance Measurements
|CrystalDiskMark 3.0 x64, set to read and write random data to drivePCMark Vantage 1.0.2.0
|I/O Performance
|IOMeter 2008.08.18, default configuration, not reading/writing random dataFile server Benchmark, Web server Benchmark, Database Benchmark, Workstation BenchmarkStreaming Reads, Streaming Writes4 KB Random Reads, 4 KB Random Writes
While the mSATA can't be natively plugged into a SATA port, we have a interposer card that converts the mSATA interface to the standard seven-pin SATA connector. This does not create any sort of bottleneck, as mSATA still utilizes native SATA signaling.
Update: If you have been paying attention to the news, you already know about the SATA degradation problem in the H67 and P67 chipsets. We want to remind everyone that the problem only affects the 3 Gb/s ports. We're only testing on the 6 Gb/s ports here, so our results are unaffected.
Been rocking an SSD for about a year now, and there is no going back to mechanical drives, SSD for the laptop segment makes even more sense. I think most of us however would like to see price drops a bit faster though, my 120GB OCZ Vertex Turbo cost me over 500 dollars.
I believe the last report I read mentioned close to 60% of all SSD purchases are mobile related. SSDs can really mark up a notebook's price, so I'm right there with you on prices. We need price drops, more of them, and in quicker succession.
We have fast, extremely fast drives but at prices that touch the sky, wouldn't it be better to just have loaded or embedded the OS straight onto the mobo.... cheaper until it's capable of handling the high data flow rates offered by SSD... yet not being able to saturate the SATA flow rates or capacities.....
History has been made. SSD's are finally starting to hit a dollar/GB. Keep those prices dropping!
I currently enjoy the faster speeds of 4x500 RAID 0 with the OS on a 1TB. I would actually be running 8x500GB RAID 0 if my case was large enough, and my graphics card weren't so large (blocks 2 slots).
How does Toms feel about doing a showdown between $500 of modern HDD vs $500 of modern SSD? With and without a dedicated controller.
I know for my next build I don't know whether I want 4x 3TB or a 3TB with 2-3x SSD or 3x 3TB with a single small SSD, or is it better to go with, say, 8x 1TB or 4x 3TB in either RAID 0, 10, 5, 6, 50, 60 etc. :)
So, if I would have to choose between old-school 500GB HDD, overkill 256GB SSD, or just simple 60-128GB SSD + external 2.5" HDD for a laptop, I'd go with the last one.