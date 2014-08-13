Trending

Intel SSD DC P3700 800GB and 1.6TB Review: The Future of Storage

With the introduction of its SSD DC P3700, P3600, and P3500, Intel is giving us our first taste of the PCIe-based NVMe specification. We take the flagship P3700 for a drive in its 800 GB and 1.6 TB incarnations. Just how fast is the future of storage?

Results: Enterprise Video Streaming Performance

Video streaming is a demanding workload within the enterprise space. Companies want more HD streams with higher bit-rates and no stuttering. A storage solution well-suited for enterprise-class video delivery has completely different capabilities than something designed for databases. At the end of the day, you're basically looking for exceptional large-block sequential write performance. You also need a high level of consistency that traditionally isn't seen from consumer SSDs. For a more in-depth analysis, take a look at page 10 of Intel SSD 910 Review: PCI Express-Based Enterprise Storage.

Once the drive is in a steady state, we write its entire capacity 100 times. We use 8 MB transfer sizes and a queue depth of four, recording timestamps for each individual write. The graph below reflects 100-point averaging, so that you can better visualize the results.

As we saw in our performance consistency test, the drive's video streaming performance is also excellent. Not only does it easily meet the specification, but it goes beyond. We measured an average in excess of 1950 MB/s at a consistent rate, and we calculated that we could maintain that average with very little buffering (<64 MB). In other words, the SSD DC P3700 can handle three simultaneous streams of uncompressed 4K video at 30 FPS!

DC P3700 1.3"

DC P3700 2.5"/800GB

28 Comments
  • saturn85 13 August 2014 09:19
    will this kind of ssd suffer from write wear out/reduce lifespan?
    Reply
  • xback 13 August 2014 09:44
    In the 1st table on page 1, the "4k random write IOPS" are reversed :)

    (3500 scores highest, while the 3700 scores lowest)
    Reply
  • redgarl 13 August 2014 10:55
    OCZ already went there and even made their own connector for providing more bandwith to SSD... just a shame that now Intel try to remove the carpet from beneath the feet of OCZ. Well, old tech is new tech.

    By the way, OCZ revodrive was priced similarly, I don't see that big fuzz from Toms here.
    Reply
  • JeanLuc 13 August 2014 12:04
    The active power consumption numbers on first table are wrong (I hope!) 35,000 watts active?

    Edit:
    It's not actually wrong it might just be my out of date browser I'm using in the office but for me the numbers aren't lining up correctly.
    Reply
  • pjmelect 13 August 2014 12:29
    "Intel's 2 TB model purportedly needs 650 LFM across the drive"

    What the hell is LFM?

    Linear Feet per Minute of airflow
    Reply
