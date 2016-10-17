In Win Classic Series C 900W PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, And Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

Our measured hold-up time is less than what's required. We expected this since the bulk caps' combined capacity is low for this unit's capacity. At least the power-good signal is accurate.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

The registered inrush current with both voltage inputs is low for a 900 W PSU.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1 A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed Fan Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 5.518A 1.964A 1.970A 1.000A 89.76 88.06% 290 RPM 21.2 dB(A) 37.73 °C 0.979 12.353V 5.099V 3.345V 4.992V 101.93 41.76 °C 115.1V 2 12.112A 2.949A 2.969A 1.204A 179.58 91.13% 315 RPM 21.9 dB(A) 38.10 °C 0.982 12.278V 5.081V 3.332V 4.977V 197.05 42.82 °C 115.1V 3 19.101A 3.456A 3.493A 1.410A 269.80 91.76% 465 RPM 26.5 dB(A) 39.02 °C 0.990 12.235V 5.066V 3.319V 4.961V 294.04 43.89 °C 115.1V 4 26.099A 3.954A 3.989A 1.615A 359.59 91.68% 650 RPM 30.2 dB(A) 40.21 °C 0.994 12.201V 5.052V 3.307V 4.945V 392.23 45.33 °C 115.1V 5 32.791A 4.970A 5.010A 1.825A 449.56 91.26% 850 RPM 33.2 dB(A) 42.05 °C 0.995 12.170V 5.033V 3.291V 4.929V 492.62 47.49 °C 115.1V 6 39.515A 5.983A 6.040A 2.035A 539.56 90.64% 1000 RPM 35.2 dB(A) 43.02 °C 0.996 12.142V 5.013V 3.276V 4.909V 595.27 48.65 °C 115.1V 7 46.264A 7.012A 7.079A 2.245A 629.47 89.85% 1130 RPM 36.2 dB(A) 43.73 °C 0.997 12.113V 4.991V 3.263V 4.892V 700.58 49.60 °C 115.1V 8 53.035A 8.049A 8.132A 2.460A 719.38 88.95% 1210 RPM 36.7 dB(A) 44.13 °C 0.997 12.086V 4.970V 3.247V 4.874V 808.78 50.47 °C 115.1V 9 60.273A 8.580A 8.694A 2.464A 809.40 88.12% 1210 RPM 36.7 dB(A) 44.86 °C 0.997 12.059V 4.953V 3.231V 4.863V 918.56 51.54 °C 115.1V 10 67.280A 9.117A 9.230A 3.099A 899.19 87.14% 1210 RPM 36.7 dB(A) 45.81 °C 0.997 12.032V 4.937V 3.217V 4.832V 1031.85 52.88 °C 115.1V 11 74.919A 9.138A 9.261A 3.108A 989.09 86.44% 1210 RPM 36.7 dB(A) 46.30 °C 0.997 12.005V 4.925V 3.206V 4.823V 1144.20 53.70 °C 115.1V CL1 0.098A 12.011A 12.005A 0.003A 101.23 83.44% 1030 RPM 35.5 dB(A) 43.52 °C 0.978 12.327V 5.019V 3.309V 5.006V 121.32 49.41 °C 115.1V CL2 74.953A 1.003A 1.003A 1.002A 915.41 87.79% 1210 RPM 36.7 dB(A) 45.91 °C 0.997 12.037V 5.001V 3.249V 4.915V 1042.79 52.88 °C 115.1V

Load regulation is mediocre and way behind the competition. In Win focused more efficiency and ripple suppression, but didn't pay enough attention to load regulation. In order to provide more than 12 V under any load, the +12V rail has a nominal voltage that exceeds 12.35 V during the 10% load test. We want all rails to be close to the voltages defined by the ATX spec, so we don't agree with overvoltage tricks.

As far as efficiency is concerned, the corresponding 80 PLUS Platinum requirement is satisfied in the 20% load test. This is not the case, however, for the 50% and full load tests, where the unit's efficiency is significantly below the specified thresholds. In general, the only positives we come away with are low noise and the PSU's ability to deliver full power under high operating temperatures. Those just aren't enough to keep us happy.