Kingston HyperX Savage 240GB SSD Review

Sequential Steady State
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
Steady state is a condition most desktop enthusiasts never see under normal use. It can slow an SSD down, though. In this test, we mix both steady state performance and mixed workloads with sequential data. The chart scales from 100% steady state sequential reads (left) to 100% steady state sequential writes (right).
We break the results down further into two charts: 80% read with 20% writes covers normal consumer use, and 70% read shows workstation workloads. In both, the HyperX Savage lands in the middle of the pack. The results show a large drop off in performance from the SanDisk Extreme Pro 240GB to the Savage 240GB.
I do realize that you can't track all the pricing changes and that you base your reviews on the MSRP, I just thought that I'd point out in the comments that your "Price" con could perhaps no longer be justified.
Thanks for the review Chris. :-)
In the next 30 days or so Phison should have the "10K" update finished. When that comes out this product could be competitive with 850 Pro and 850 EVO in 4K random performance. That is what they tell us anyway but we've been waiting on the 10K update for quite a while now.