Kingston HyperX Savage 240GB SSD Review

Sequential Steady State

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Steady state is a condition most desktop enthusiasts never see under normal use. It can slow an SSD down, though. In this test, we mix both steady state performance and mixed workloads with sequential data. The chart scales from 100% steady state sequential reads (left) to 100% steady state sequential writes (right).

We break the results down further into two charts: 80% read with 20% writes covers normal consumer use, and 70% read shows workstation workloads. In both, the HyperX Savage lands in the middle of the pack. The results show a large drop off in performance from the SanDisk Extreme Pro 240GB to the Savage 240GB.