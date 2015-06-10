Kingston HyperX Savage 240GB SSD Review

Random Write Steady State

Outside of enterprise workloads that involve small random updates (like those produced by SQL), this test doesn't give us a lot of real-world information about client workloads. It does show us random data variability, and that can be useful when choosing a product for RAID. The HyperX Savage delivers high 4KB random write performance at first--the highest on the chart, in fact. At the same time, though, it also yields the lowest performance.

In steady state, the Savage loses its high-IOPS half and only the low-IOPS portion remains. The variability observed tells us this drive isn't a good candidate for RAID 0 in high-performance systems.