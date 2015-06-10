Kingston HyperX Savage 240GB SSD Review

Random Write Steady State
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Outside of enterprise workloads that involve small random updates (like those produced by SQL), this test doesn't give us a lot of real-world information about client workloads. It does show us random data variability, and that can be useful when choosing a product for RAID. The HyperX Savage delivers high 4KB random write performance at first--the highest on the chart, in fact. At the same time, though, it also yields the lowest performance.
In steady state, the Savage loses its high-IOPS half and only the low-IOPS portion remains. The variability observed tells us this drive isn't a good candidate for RAID 0 in high-performance systems.
I do realize that you can't track all the pricing changes and that you base your reviews on the MSRP, I just thought that I'd point out in the comments that your "Price" con could perhaps no longer be justified.
Thanks for the review Chris. :-)
In the next 30 days or so Phison should have the "10K" update finished. When that comes out this product could be competitive with 850 Pro and 850 EVO in 4K random performance. That is what they tell us anyway but we've been waiting on the 10K update for quite a while now.