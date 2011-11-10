Round-Up: 15 microSDHC Cards, Benchmarked And Reviewed

With rated write performance as high as 10 MB/s and capacities as high as 32 GB, there's plenty of choice in the microSDHC marketplace. Do the contenders actually hit their performance targets? Interestingly, some of them are actually quite a bit better!
Comparison Table And Test Configuration
Manufacturer
Adata
Adata
Kingston
Kingston
Designation
microSDHC Class 6
microSDHC Class 6
microSDHC Card
microSDHC Card
Model
AUSDH8GCL6-R
AUSDH16GCL6-R
SDC10/4GB
SDC10/8GB
Class
6
6
10
10
Capacity
8 GB
16 GB
4 GB
8 GB
Other Capacities
4, 16 GB
4, 8 GB
8, 16, 32 GB
4, 16, 32 GB
SDHC Adapter / USB Card Reader
No / No
No / No
Yes / No
Yes / No
Price
$10
$19
$11
$17
Warranty
Lifetime
Lifetime
Lifetime
Lifetime
Manufacturer
Kingston
Lexar
Lexar
MemoryStar
Designation
microSDHC Card
High-Speed Mobile microSDHC Card (Performance Kit)
High-Speed Mobile microSDHC Card (Performance Kit)
sayakbiswasinteresting read, but there should hv been more 32gb sticks.....they r quite affordable nowadays...
I wouldn't consider $40+ (shipped) affordable. Also you have to think that Tom's isn't necessarily buying these cards for personal or business use. 9x out of 10 these cards are donated by their respective companies. Or a warehouse such as Tiger Direct/Newegg.
last summer I needed some memory sticks for my video camera and decided on a pair of 16GB PNY Professional SD cards which I have been very happy with. Read maxes out my USB port, and writing is consistently above 19MB/s during file transfers.
BulkZerkerI wouldn't consider $40+ (shipped) affordable. Also you have to think that Tom's isn't necessarily buying these cards for personal or business use. 9x out of 10 these cards are donated by their respective companies. Or a warehouse such as Tiger Direct/Newegg.$40 IS affordable for fast and dense media. You do not put fast huge SD cards in a cell phone or cheap camera, you put them in high end still cameras, and budget (but quality) video cameras. Considering when I picked mine up the nearest competition for fast SD cards were in the $80+ range, and I picked up 2 at that price I would say that $40 is quite good. If you have a cheaper camera, there is much cheaper (but still good) media out there.
I've always wondered how good these things would do in a RAID configuration. Say you got a Raid controller capable of handling 32 drives and you found a way to hook up microSD cards to it. What performance would you get? And would it be economically viable at all?
40$ for 32gb MicroSDHC is affordable when you consider the fact that 64gb MicroSDXC cards costs 280$+. I am employing a Nikon D7000 dslr when im thinking about these cards.
