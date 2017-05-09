MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Gaming X 11G Review

Gaming Performance
2560x1440 Results
There's no reason to test a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti at 1920x1080; at that resolution, even our high-end host processor bottlenecks performance. Rather, these cards are designed for 2560x1440 and up.
At QHD, MSI's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Gaming X 11G is, depending on the game, between eight and 10 percent faster than Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition or the Titan X (Pascal).
3840x2160 Results
At this high resolution, MSI's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Gaming X 11G is between seven and nine percent faster than the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition and Titan X (Pascal) cards.
Many of these titles are playable at 4K. Those that aren't can be made smoother by dialing down the quality settings somewhat.
But I can't spoiler the other reviews results before publishing it ;)
But you can monitor the GPU temperature by yourself with tools like GPU-Z or MSI Afterburner (also with an OSD). Then compare the results with my IR pictures and you have a good point to calculate the other temps by yourself. ;)
Nvidia has never sampled this card.
I have here a Quadro P6000 and this card is similar. Due the thermal limits of Nvidias stock cooler it is not significant faster. Ok, a little bit, but not a whole universe. And Nvidia will not be amused, if I use a 5000 USD workstation card in gaming benchmarks ;)
Tom's was given an unlocked version of MSI AB back in March to test an FE Ti with it and was done using H20 cooling; http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/geforce-gtx-1080-ti-water-cooling,4975-2.html They also give instructions on how to manipulate AB to access the voltage settings, until a new(er), unlocked version of AB rolls...
"We're fortunate enough to have a version of MSI’s Afterburner utility unlocked especially for us. If you want access to similar settings before a new version of Afterburner is released, you can manually add your 1080 Ti to the third-party database using the VDDC_Generic_Detection entry under the VEN_10DE&DEV_1B06&SUBSYS_120F10DE&REV_?? key. A quick search online should turn up plenty of in-depth instructions on how to do this."
However, you can just move the POWER-LIMIT slider to the max, along with bumping your clock settings. These aftermarket cards will crack past 2K MHz, no problem w/out touching voltage, this card included... It's a CHAMP!