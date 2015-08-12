MSI H81M-E35 V2 Motherboard Review

Overclocking
We reached 4.2GHz with the G3258 we’re using for our tests. It's the second one we obtained after our first sample was unstable over 4GHz on any board I tried. My successful overclock was achieved with one manual setting: changing the CPU Ratio from Auto to 4200MHz. We did try the OC Genie and were a little disappointed that it did nothing.
Given that a few benchmarks showed lower results after the overclock, and since we could not record BIOS screen shots, we cannot rule out the possibility of some sort of firmware bug.
http://us.msi.com/support/mb/H81M-E35.html#support-cpu
Unlike DRAM, where similar modules that haven't been tested will probably work, CPUs usually need new firmware specifically written to support them. So you should take MSI's word that it's a no-go.
i try to buy the 4 ram slot versions incase future requirements change and it's cheaper and easier to add in than replace all the ram.