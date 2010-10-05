Tom's Definitive 10.1" Netbook Buyer's Guide: Fall 2010

Benchmark Results: Power Consumption
All of notebooks die when you hit ~6% of battery life, except the Gateway, which, by default, lets you hit the rock bottom at 0%.
This is the percent drop in battery life you should see in Windows 7 if you put the system into Suspend mode. Remember that Microsoft rounds off. For example, depending on where you are on the capacity scale you may see 2% or 3% drop over six hours for Lenovo’s S10-3.
Remember that IE8 is threaded. This benchmark includes navigation of websites, including scrolling calculated to a reading speed of ~200 wpm. On Amazon, we shopped for GPS units and common Biology textbooks.
This session consists of the following:
- 25 minutes of Flash 10.1 (YouTube 360P) - 1 tab
- 24 minutes of Wikipedia Reading (4 Entries) - 1 tab per entry
- 4 minutes of Amazon.com - 2 tabs
- 3 minutes of CNN.com - 2 tabs
- 2 minutes of Accuweather - 1 tab
- 2 minutes of Google Finance - 1 tab
This is a multiprocess benchmark in that it reflects some multitasking.
This session consists of the following:
- 2 x 1000 word papers typed in Word 2010 at ~45wpm
- Four minutes of H.264 480p playback during some portion of word processing
- 2 x 45 word emails sent via Outlook 2010 at ~45wpm
- Five minutes editing a large Excel table
These benchmarks should give you an idea of what to expect in everyday use. Despite similar TSUP numbers, these results are going to differ because of the varying battery capacities in play. Remember again that Microsoft rounds off when calculating remaining capacity. Our metric is designed to show you how fast capacity will fall off if you use all systems under the same conditions over one hour.
I recently tested the HP Pavilion dm1z with the dual-core K625. Only slightly heavier/bigger than the 10" HP 210 Mini, but far superior when it comes to performance:
http://lgponthemove.blogspot.com/2010/09/first-impressions-hp-dm1z-notebook.html
My concern is that drivers for ION2 are a bit -fast- slow and loose now, the stock asus drivers were crap, the Nvidia update at launch was crap, but about two weeks ago there was a major update that requires manual installation. It gets roughly double, yes double, the fps of the old pos. Now I didn't write the thing, but it felt like it addressed the PCI-Ex1 link narrowness. (After all, what else could it be? It's just a 210m at it's core, but whatever's drawn on the Nvidia gpu also has to go back down the PCI-E link to be written to the Intel gpu vram (Optimus))
Anyhow, forget the broadcom thing, my friend (a different one, I promise they're real and actually have these things!) has the dell and it's pretty bad. Even I couldn't get that stupid thing to work reliably except for WMP. At least he got his with his new xps 16.
TL;DR I've actually used the gateway and dell netbooks reviewed here and they're both crappy. The gateway gets good battery life though and feels nicer. I love the asus 1215n with it's ION2 gpu and Optimus, and you should too.