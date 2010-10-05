Tom's Definitive 10.1" Netbook Buyer's Guide: Fall 2010

Benchmark Results: Power Consumption

All of notebooks die when you hit ~6% of battery life, except the Gateway, which, by default, lets you hit the rock bottom at 0%.

This is the percent drop in battery life you should see in Windows 7 if you put the system into Suspend mode. Remember that Microsoft rounds off. For example, depending on where you are on the capacity scale you may see 2% or 3% drop over six hours for Lenovo’s S10-3.

Remember that IE8 is threaded. This benchmark includes navigation of websites, including scrolling calculated to a reading speed of ~200 wpm. On Amazon, we shopped for GPS units and common Biology textbooks.

This session consists of the following:

25 minutes of Flash 10.1 (YouTube 360P) - 1 tab

24 minutes of Wikipedia Reading (4 Entries) - 1 tab per entry

4 minutes of Amazon.com - 2 tabs

3 minutes of CNN.com - 2 tabs

2 minutes of Accuweather - 1 tab

2 minutes of Google Finance - 1 tab

This is a multiprocess benchmark in that it reflects some multitasking.

This session consists of the following:

2 x 1000 word papers typed in Word 2010 at ~45wpm

Four minutes of H.264 480p playback during some portion of word processing

2 x 45 word emails sent via Outlook 2010 at ~45wpm

Five minutes editing a large Excel table

These benchmarks should give you an idea of what to expect in everyday use. Despite similar TSUP numbers, these results are going to differ because of the varying battery capacities in play. Remember again that Microsoft rounds off when calculating remaining capacity. Our metric is designed to show you how fast capacity will fall off if you use all systems under the same conditions over one hour.