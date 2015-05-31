Nvidia GeForce GTX 980 Ti 6GB Review

Thief And Tomb Raider
Thief
The outcome in Thief is surprising only in that the Radeon R9 295X2’s performance over time looks nothing like the other cards in our comparison, even though it registers the highest average frame rates at both tested resolutions.
Otherwise, the GeForce GTX Titan X and 980 Ti assume their familiar second and third positions, followed by GeForce GTX 980, which is slower than we’d be comfortable calling playable at 3840x2160. Then again, we’re using the game’s most demanding detail setting, so you always have the option of dialing it back.
Tomb Raider
The last test in our suite goes as we’d expect it. The minimum frame rates fall further than in other titles; however, the benchmark sequence we use was selected specifically to hammer performance.
At 2560x1440, the GeForce GTX 980 Ti slides in just ahead of the Titan X before switching positions at 3840x2160.
