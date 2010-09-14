Part 2: Four More Gaming Enclosures Under $50

Building With The Challenger

Rosewill includes four more sets of hard drive rails, in addition to the set clipped onto its 2.5” bay adapter, to support a total of five internal drives without the use of screws. A simple manual, motherboard mounting screws, standoffs, and a PC speaker complete the installation kit.

With most of its panels identical to those of the NZXT Gamma, installing hardware into the Rosewill Challenger differs only in the 5.25” drive clips, which are missing from the Gamma. Turning the center tab 90° allows the clip to be removed or installed.

A mixture of styles defines the appearance of our finished configuration.