Part 2: Four More Gaming Enclosures Under $50

Building With The Challenger
Rosewill includes four more sets of hard drive rails, in addition to the set clipped onto its 2.5” bay adapter, to support a total of five internal drives without the use of screws. A simple manual, motherboard mounting screws, standoffs, and a PC speaker complete the installation kit.
With most of its panels identical to those of the NZXT Gamma, installing hardware into the Rosewill Challenger differs only in the 5.25” drive clips, which are missing from the Gamma. Turning the center tab 90° allows the clip to be removed or installed.
A mixture of styles defines the appearance of our finished configuration.
Have you actually used an Antec 300? The quality is only average. Plus it lacks a lot of features that all the others have. Seems pretty cheap ass to me.
Note I've used one Antec 300 and two Rosewill Challengers in different builds. Quality wise I would put them pretty close, the Antec 300's paint finish is like sand paper, where the Challenger is smooth, however the Antec 300 has slightly thicker metal. Feature-wise, its no comparison, and everyone who saw them together preferred the challenger.
Nice review Tom's. Hopefully you will move on to some more gamer class cases ($50-$100).
Except that the NZXT gamma costs $7 less shipped (current and suggested prices) and has for a while now.
If I were truly on a tight budget, I might consider one of these designs. But, it's easily argued that there are higher quality and more feature-rich cases (that don't cut any corners like grommets, fans, filters, etc.) within a $20-$30 earshot of these.