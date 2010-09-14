Trending

Part 2: Four More Gaming Enclosures Under $50

Garnering playable frame rates from entry-level hardware often requires ambitious overclocking. We test four gamer-oriented cases to see if they're able to serve up the cooling needed to push mainstream hardware to hardcore performance levels.

Building With The Challenger

Rosewill includes four more sets of hard drive rails, in addition to the set clipped onto its 2.5” bay adapter, to support a total of five internal drives without the use of screws. A simple manual, motherboard mounting screws, standoffs, and a PC speaker complete the installation kit.

With most of its panels identical to those of the NZXT Gamma, installing hardware into the Rosewill Challenger differs only in the 5.25” drive clips, which are missing from the Gamma. Turning the center tab 90° allows the clip to be removed or installed.

A mixture of styles defines the appearance of our finished configuration.

61 Comments Comment from the forums
  14 September 2010
    The Antec 300 is the only case in the roundup that doesnt look and feel like your buying a cheap ass case. It is well worth the extra money and I dont think anyone should really consider building with anything less.
  AMW1011 14 September 2010
    stm1185The Antec 300 is the only case in the roundup that doesnt look and feel like your buying a cheap ass case. It is well worth the extra money and I dont think anyone should really consider building with anything less.
    Have you actually used an Antec 300? The quality is only average. Plus it lacks a lot of features that all the others have. Seems pretty cheap ass to me.

    Note I've used one Antec 300 and two Rosewill Challengers in different builds. Quality wise I would put them pretty close, the Antec 300's paint finish is like sand paper, where the Challenger is smooth, however the Antec 300 has slightly thicker metal. Feature-wise, its no comparison, and everyone who saw them together preferred the challenger.

    Nice review Tom's. Hopefully you will move on to some more gamer class cases ($50-$100).
  pangedit 14 September 2010
    Awesome article toms. Appreciate it :D
  wielander 14 September 2010
    "Rosewill destroyed NZXT’s value leadership goals by putting a greater number of fans in an otherwise-similar chassis at the same price."

    Except that the NZXT gamma costs $7 less shipped (current and suggested prices) and has for a while now.
  sparkle_ftw 14 September 2010
    I hope the HAF 912 get reviewed and compared. And centurion 590... but that is old and tom's did something with it a while ago
  ceps 14 September 2010
    I love my NZXT Gamma (mostly cos no floppy slot and mate finish), although as mentioned, u need to buy fans, 6 fan slots but only 1 included.
  takeapieandrun 14 September 2010
    Its pretty cool how cheap cases nowadays can top cases like the Antec 900 in some aspects.
  TommyV 14 September 2010
    no offense to anyone who owns one of these cases, but all four of those cases are really ugly. All but the rosewill looks like a busted up autobot.
  RazberyBandit 14 September 2010
    Well, you showed us 4 cases, but truly just two designs. The NZXT and Rosewill are almost identical, while the AeroCool and Silverstone are as well. You could have paired each general design together and pointed out their subtle differences simultaneously.

    If I were truly on a tight budget, I might consider one of these designs. But, it's easily argued that there are higher quality and more feature-rich cases (that don't cut any corners like grommets, fans, filters, etc.) within a $20-$30 earshot of these.
  Zplendid 14 September 2010
    I love my Gamma because I got it for $35 with a $25 MIR(which I received). Can't complain about a $10 dollar case, eat it 300!
