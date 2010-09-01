Workstation Shootout: Nvidia Quadro 5000 Vs. ATI FirePro V8800

Benchmark Results: SPECapc Newtek LightWave 9.6
The SPECapc benchmark for Newtek’s Lightwave 9.6 produces mixed results. In multitasked workloads, Nvidia can eke out a slim lead, while AMD carries the interactive category.
For someone who doesn't do 3-D design these benchmarks are kinda confusing.
(or have I sped-read past the reason why ;) )