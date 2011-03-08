AMD Radeon HD 6990 4 GB Review: Antilles Makes (Too Much) Noise

Benchmark Results: Battlefield: Bad Company 2 (DX11)

Add one more title to the list of games that the Radeon HD 6990 dominates. AMD’s Radeon HD 5970 was already the fastest card in Battlefield: Bad Company 2. But a pair of Cayman GPUs on the same board simply cannot be matched.

This is another game where you shouldn’t even worry about a 6990 unless you’re playing at 2560x1600 or higher. At 1920x1080 or less, even a Radeon HD 6950 2 GB gives you solid performance with anti-aliasing and anisotropic filtering maxed out.