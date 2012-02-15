AMD Radeon HD 7770 And 7750 Review: Familiar Speed, Less Power

Benchmark Results: Crysis 2

This is perhaps the most interesting game to analyze. Because the charts are sorted by the longest bars—those achieved under DirectX 9—both new Cape Verde-based boards finish at the bottom of the stack.

However, whereas everything else excels in DirectX 9 and takes a big hit with DirectX 11 enabled, the Radeon HD 7770 and 7750 both run faster under DirectX 11.

As such, the Radeon HD 7770 turns in quicker DirectX 11 numbers than AMD’s Radeon HD 6850, while the Radeon HD 7750 beats the old Radeon HD 5770.

Unfortunately, by the time Cape Verde’s afterburners kick in for that performance boost, frame rates in Crysis 2 are too low for an enjoyable experience. Really, you’d want something like a GeForce GTX 560 Ti in DirectX 9 mode.