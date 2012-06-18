Radeon HD 7950 3 GB: Six Cards, Benchmarked And Reviewed

Noise
On this page you'll find the actual acoustic measurements. The following page should give you a better idea of what the cards actually sound like, though.
As expected, PowerColor's HD 7950 PCS is one of the quietest (albeit one of the hottest-running) cards. Interestingly, Asus' HD 7950 DirectCU II manages to outperform it in the gaming and full-load benchmarks, making it cooler, more quiet, and 20 MHz faster. HIS' HD 7950 IceQ Turbo finishes third in all three benchmarks. AMD's reference design comes in dead last, particularly when it comes to applying a load.
With the exception of the reference model, all of these cards deliver respectable acoustic performance.
also, gtx580 seems to be missing in the crysis2 charts.
As well, what kind of memory overclocks did you get? Did you have to change the voltage of the GPUs to get said clock speeds?
This article was missing a bit too much info there to really be able to get the full picture of these GPUs. The HD7970 6 card shootout is how it should have been done for the HD7950s. Each cards overclocking ability (core/memory) and what they got with stock voltage and overvolted.
how is it cheating? it is cheating only if the average user will not use the "GPU boost" feature, but reviewers are using it.
and, the card is faster, cheaper and cooler than the competition. so if you are better, you cheat?Fanboi.
Because XFX matters. XFX always matter! And I'm pretty sure they weren't scared to step into the ring and beat some heads in with a comparo with the best in the biz. You guys need to get in touch with them and test their HD7950 and see if their card has the potential to blast that "elephant in the room" and hang it's head on the wall.
This is Tom's Hardware after all...