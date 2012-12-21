AMD Radeon HD 8790M: Next-Gen Mobile Mainstream Graphics Preview

Test Setup And Benchmarks

Again, because the new Radeon HD 8000M-series GPUs aren't yet shipping in notebooks, we're using a desktop-oriented setup with a PCI Express interposer to preview the performance of AMD's GCN-enabled mainstream mobile graphics processors. Although we could have used an overclocked Core i7-3770K to crush the potential of a platform-oriented bottleneck, we stepped down to a Core i5-2500K instead. Though still fast, this part running at its stock settings is perhaps a better match to the performance of what you might find in a notebook (even if its 95 W TDP is way out of bounds).

MSI Z77A-GD80

Test Hardware Processor Intel Core i5-2500K (Sandy Bridge), 32 nm, 3.3 GHz, LGA 1155, 6 MB Shared L3, Turbo Boost Enabled Motherboard MSI Z77A-GD80 Memory Kingston Hyper-X 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1333 @ DDR3-1333, 1.5 V System Drive OCZ Vertex 3 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s Graphics AMD Radeon HD 7670M 1 GB GDDR5AMD Radeon HD 8790M 2 GB GDDR5 Power Supply Seasonic 760 W, 80 PLUS Gold System Software and Drivers Operating System Windows 7 x64 Ultimate DirectX DirectX 11 Driver Graphics: Catalyst 9.011 beta RST: 11.5.0.1207 Virtu: 1.1.101