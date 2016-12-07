Rosewill Tokamak 1500 PSU Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise, And Efficiency Ratings

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the Tokamak 1500's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have reviewed. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

The overall performance score would be notably higher if ripple suppression at +12V was better. After all, this platform is highly efficient and offers tight load regulation.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

Efficient, high-capacity power supplies usually score terribly when it comes to value. However, the Tokamak 1500 shows up in the middle of the pack, pretty much tied with Corsair's old (yet highly competitive) AX1500i.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28°C and 30°C (82°F to 86°F).

Aside from its weak ripple suppression, this platform's other major downside is an overabundance of noise when it's pushed hard. Rosewill should have Enhance use a more relaxed fan profile.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28°C and 30°C.

The Tokamak beats Corsair's AX1500i in an efficiency comparison. However, it's behind Super Flower's 1.6kW Titanium platform, used by the EVGA SuperNova T2 1600.