Samsung 845DC EVO SSD Review: 3-Bit MLC Hits The Enterprise

With the introduction of its 845DC EVO, Samsung continues down the path of taking well-received enthusiast-oriented SSDs and customizing them for the enterprise. We run the new drive through a battery of tests in order to determine its strengths.

Inside Of Samsung's 845DC EVO

Opening up the 845DC EVO gives us flashbacks to our coverage of the 840 EVO. Its PCB and general layout, along with most of the components, are identical. Samsung's consumer-oriented 840 EVO employs a smaller PCB, which creates more empty space inside the 2.5" chassis. But the 845DC EVO's circuit board is larger to accommodate the power-loss protection capacitors, filling the enclosure.

Samsung's 845DC EVO uses the same MEX 400 MHz triple-core Cortex-R4-based controller (labeled S4LN045X01-8030) as the 840 EVO.

Also, the same 1 GB of LPDDR2 DRAM cache is present on the largest 845DC EVO model.

As mentioned in the introduction, Samsung's 845DC EVO employs 3-bit-per-cell NAND. Our 960 GB review unit includes 1024 GiB of raw flash capacity. Each of the on-board packages contains eight dies, with 16 GiB per die. The spare area (12.7%) is greater than what the 840 EVO (9.05%) offers, helping improve consistency and extend the NAND's life.

In the above shot, you can see some of the 23 power-loss capacitors used to keep the SSD's controller running just long enough, in the event of an outage, to flush all pending writes.

Overall, Samsung appears to take a direct approach to the 845DC EVO's design, only making changes deemed absolutely necessary. After all, the 840 EVO is already a fairly mature platform.

14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • SteelCity1981 02 June 2014 13:28
    So basicly it's the more durable version of the 840 evo much like opertons and xeons are to the FX and core i7 series.
    Reply
  • Plusthinking Iq 02 June 2014 13:48
    like we know now after the ssd endurance test samsung is the worst enterprise candidate.
    Reply
  • drewriley 02 June 2014 14:43
    13419610 said:
    So basicly it's the more durable version of the 840 evo much like opertons and xeons are to the FX and core i7 series.

    Yes, that's a fair analogy. Just like the Xeon E3-1275v3 is an i7-4770K, but with ECC support.

    Reply
  • damric 02 June 2014 19:45
    I've yet to see an SSD fail due to read/write endurance. I only see them fail when the controller gets bugged, which seems to happen all the time, especially on loss of power.



    Reply
  • soundping 02 June 2014 20:13
    I'm guessing this SSD doesn't have to new firmware code that extends life and speed.
    Reply
  • jase240 02 June 2014 22:02
    Another win for the EVO. This SSD modified for enterprise workloads makes it a good buy for webservers.

    Hopefully the price will go down after launch, and then I see this being the best choice of webhosts.

    Cheaper and adequate for that workload.
    Reply
  • Nightmare Twily 03 June 2014 00:18
    Eh I'll keep my 840 EVO 250GB
    Reply
  • Nuckles_56 03 June 2014 11:12
    "Even still, I wand to commend Samsung's execution." (last page 1st paragraph) I guess that is supposed to be want, unless Drew Riley has become a wizard now :D
    Reply
  • Menigmand 03 June 2014 14:07
    Commending their execution would be a bit harsh, don't you think?
    Reply
  • drewriley 03 June 2014 15:31
    13426610 said:
    Commending their execution would be a bit harsh, don't you think?

    I'm sure worse things were said about Samsung at WWDC '14 yesterday ;)
    Reply