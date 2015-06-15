Samsung SM951-NVMe Versus AHCI Versus SATA 850 Pro

Random Write Steady State

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

With random 4KB steady state writes, we're looking at two things. The obvious first observation is IOPS performance, where a higher number is better. The second variable is how closely bound the minimum and maximum IOPS are in relation to one another. This is what we call performance consistency.

The two 256GB SM951s deliver higher peak random write steady state IOPS than the 850 Pro, but the deviation between low and high marks is larger. Some enterprise products will actually limit random write IOPS in order to deliver a more consistent flow of data for applications that rely on steady performance over peak performance.