Samsung SM951 128GB And 256GB SSD Review

Mixed Workloads

Our mixed workload testing is described in detail here, and our steady state tests are described here.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Mixed workload performance in client workloads has always been an important consideration. But until recently, it was largely ignored since SATA-based drives can only transmit or receive data at one time. PCIe is bi-directional, but the flash controller also needs to take advantage of two-way communication.

Samsung's XP941 delivers around the same mixed workload performance as the best SATA products. When I first tested it, I introduced our mixed workload testing on client SSDs. Since then, Samsung has worked on improving those results. The SM951 is optimized for sending and receiving data simultaneously, outpacing other M.2-based drives. This is an area where we expect the new SM951-NVMe to really stand out once it becomes available.