Sapphire ITX Compact R9 380 Review

Great article guys. Thanks for giving a little more light to this little card.
I'm only missing one piece of information (unless I missed it somehow): the speed graph for the card. I have an intuition that the big dips you see in the FPS charts are attributed to the card throttling back due to increased GPU usage. I'd like to confirm that.
Looks like a great option for my upcoming (much delayed) Mini-ITX build. Though I really wish on cards this size they'd ditch the other interfaces and just switch to mini-displayport; DVI connectors are a big space waster, and with the card's size I can't help but think that more room for the exhaust grille would be more valuable than an interface that I could easily just buy an adapter for.
With the card supporting FreeSync it also makes a lot of sense to get a monitor that supports it anyway to get the full benefit from the card, in which case you can get one with mini display port of at least mini HDMI (not sure if FreeSync works on mini display port?)
But yeah, it's time to start getting rid of DVI connectors that take up half a slot.
" I was really expecting a loud card that ran hot. I was pleasantly surprised to find that just isn’t the case."
The very definition of everyone's perception on the Internet of AMD's GPUs, unfortunately.
Don't know why the author expected this, when we found out the from the beggining that the 380 is both faster and more efficient than the 960.
Your quote is misrepresentative of what the author said in every way. He referred directly to the small footprint as being the reason for his initial expectation.
That said, I don't know how anyone can say that it is more efficient than the 960. That's simply not true - it draws TWICE the power but is not even twice as fast, so efficiency being BETTER than 960? I want what you're smoking. Please.
I just can't see buying any 2gig card in today's gaming environment even at 1080...it's not a matter of IF but When you'll want to play a game and end up disappointed in the performance a 2gig card delivers. It's just makes some much more sense to spend another 25-50 bucks and get a card with 4gig...even an older 280x with 3gig makes a lot more sense to me.
In any case, it seems like a pretty capable card.
Cheers!
Isn't it a monthly event?
Nano was a paper launch.
The Nano was only announced last week.
Some reviewers may have cards right now, but the card is not actually out until the 11th, and reviews won't be up anywhere until that date.