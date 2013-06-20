LSI SAS 9300-8e & HGST Ultrastar SSD800MM: 12 Gb/s SAS, Tested

Results: Enterprise Video Streaming Performance

Video streaming is a demanding workload within the enterprise space. Companies want more HD streams with higher bit-rates and no stuttering. A storage solution well-suited for enterprise-class video delivery has completely different capabilities than something designed for databases. At the end of the day, you're basically looking for exceptional large-block sequential write performance. You also need a high level of consistency that traditionally isn't seen from consumer SSDs. For a more in-depth analysis, take a look at page 10 of Intel SSD 910 Review: PCI Express-Based Enterprise Storage.

Once the drive is in a steady state, we write its entire capacity 100 times. We use 8 MB transfer sizes and a queue depth of four, recording timestamps for each individual write. The graph below reflects 100-point averaging, so that you can better visualize the results.

Performance is fairly consistent across the entire span of the drive. We weren't able to hit the 700 MB/s mark seen in the shorter tests, but we still sustained a healthy 660 MB/s. There were a few dips during our runs. None of them were major, though. With all of that said, it was a little surprising that the SSD800MM wasn't more consistent, especially considering its excellent random write consistency.

Threshold Best-Case Buffer Size Worst-Case Buffer Size 620 MB/s 19 MB 30 MB 630 MB/s 20 MB 83 MB 640 MB/s 20 MB 137 MB 650 MB/s 21 MB 191 MB 660 MB/s 22 MB 246 MB 670 MB/s 2239 MB 2550 MB

Even looking at a worst-case scenario, you only need a minimal amount of buffering to maintain 660 MB/s. It might be smart to back off of that number a bit though, since going over will cause your buffering needs to soar.