Scythe Mugen 5 Rev.B CPU Cooler Review

Moderate cooling performance, but otherwise a high quality CPU cooler. The Scythe Mugen 5 Rev.B is a great buy for those looking to reduce noise in their rigs.

Today's best Scythe Mugen 5 Rev.B deals 8 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Scythe Scmg 5100 Computer... Amazon £74.78 View

Features & Specifications

The Scythe Mugen 5 Rev.B (SCMG-5100) adds AM4 support to a previous cooler model that we haven't tested yet (SCMG-5000). Both versions use a single large heatsink and a single 120mm low-speed fan to improve cooling and lower noise.

Specifications

Features

Within the box, you’ll find the heatsink, a 120mm stock fan, mounting brackets for the cooler, the owner’s manual, a long screwdriver, and thermal paste. Bracket options include every standard available from Intel and AMD motherboards, including the AM4 socket. The Mugen 5 also comes with a manufacturer’s two-year warranty.

The cooling pipes are plated the same color as the rest of the cooler, giving it a uniform silver finish across the surface. The fan is a matte black color. Those concerned with color coordination should find it a safe bet to go with many different build themes. The CPU contact surface is smooth and reflective. There’s plenty of room for airflow in between the heatsink's largely spaced out slabs. Six heat pipes support the CPU contact plate.

Brackets are easy to install with a screwdriver, and they are sturdy. An included plate that fits behind the socket of LGA 1150 through 1366 motherboards is not necessary in our LGA 2011-v3 system. The screwdriver is extra long to reach the spring-loaded screws at the base of the heatsink, securing it to these brackets. Fitting the fan to the heatsink requires some hand coordination, as the kit includes skinny metal clips to secure the fan. But the fit is secure, even with the small clips.

With the fan installed, it’s important to be aware of the cooler's 0.36” offset. If this offset interferes with some of the motherboard connections, the heatsink can be installed in the other direction. We didn’t experience this issue, however.

There's a small graphic logo featured on top of the heatsink, which would look good installed in either direction. The studs coming out of the heatsink add a nice aesthetic touch.

MORE: Best CPU Cooling

MORE: How To Choose A CPU Cooler

MORE: All Cooling Content