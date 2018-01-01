SilverStone SX500-G PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

It is nice to see an SFX-based power supply demonstrating an almost-20ms hold-up time, and with an accurate power-good signal.

Inrush Current

Measured inrush current is normal for a 500W PSU.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the SX500-G's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 2.305A 1.965A 1.970A 0.986A 49.780 79.716% 898 RPM 13.2 dB(A) 38.04°C 0.961 12.228V 5.098V 3.344V 5.060V 62.447 48.55°C 115.18V 2 5.642A 2.941A 2.962A 1.186A 99.754 86.861% 898 RPM 13.2 dB(A) 38.42°C 0.983 12.213V 5.092V 3.338V 5.047V 114.843 51.11°C 115.18V 3 9.321A 3.443A 3.478A 1.387A 149.888 89.825% 898 RPM 13.2 dB(A) 38.85°C 0.987 12.209V 5.087V 3.332V 5.036V 166.867 53.92°C 115.18V 4 13.002A 3.934A 3.967A 1.591A 199.769 90.385% 898 RPM 13.2 dB(A) 39.15°C 0.989 12.197V 5.081V 3.326V 5.028V 221.020 57.92°C 115.17V 5 16.353A 4.929A 4.968A 1.794A 249.791 90.392% 898 RPM 13.2 dB(A) 40.14°C 0.993 12.187V 5.075V 3.319V 5.013V 276.343 62.69°C 115.17V 6 19.707A 5.914A 5.977A 2.001A 299.727 90.047% 1405 RPM 22.9 dB(A) 40.51°C 0.995 12.176V 5.069V 3.312V 4.998V 332.857 64.10°C 115.17V 7 23.074A 6.918A 6.988A 2.204A 349.766 89.690% 1575 RPM 25.3 dB(A) 41.24°C 0.996 12.163V 5.064V 3.305V 4.986V 389.971 66.10°C 115.17V 8 26.446A 7.906A 8.006A 2.410A 399.717 89.183% 2048 RPM 33.6 dB(A) 42.34°C 0.996 12.151V 5.058V 3.296V 4.977V 448.198 66.99°C 115.17V 9 30.242A 8.413A 8.533A 2.411A 449.745 88.733% 2048 RPM 33.6 dB(A) 43.17°C 0.997 12.140V 5.054V 3.293V 4.972V 506.851 70.74°C 115.16V 10 34.006A 8.916A 9.035A 2.515A 499.669 88.137% 2325 RPM 37.6 dB(A) 44.23°C 0.997 12.129V 5.050V 3.287V 4.965V 566.922 73.58°C 115.16V 11 38.158A 8.919A 9.045A 2.518A 549.652 87.556% 2375 RPM 37.7 dB(A) 46.54°C 0.997 12.119V 5.048V 3.284V 4.960V 627.771 78.87°C 115.16V CL1 0.098A 13.021A 13.004A 0.005A 110.387 83.444% 898 RPM 13.2 dB(A) 44.27°C 0.994 12.226V 5.080V 3.308V 5.073V 132.289 65.89°C 115.19V CL2 41.619A 1.004A 1.001A 1.002A 518.247 88.692% 2390 RPM 37.9 dB(A) 44.19°C 0.997 12.129V 5.074V 3.316V 5.026V 584.321 75.76°C 115.17V

The load regulation we measure on each rail is fairly tight, particularly on the 5V rail where SilverStone's SX500-G takes the lead from every other SFX and SFX-L PSU in our comparison charts. Despite the lack of a semi-passive mode, the PSU's fan spins slowly under light loads. Thus, its noise output remains low as well. From our 80% load test and beyond, the fan profile gets more aggressive to protect the PSU from overheating.

With 20% load, the PSU is close to the 80 PLUS Gold level's 87% efficiency requirement. At 50% and full load it easily satisfies the corresponding requirements, despite our grueling test environment. Notice the huge differences between input and output temperatures in the table above. Clearly, the fan does a good job pushing heat from the SX500-G's internals.



