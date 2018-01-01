SilverStone SX500-G PSU Review

Trending

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units. 

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

It is nice to see an SFX-based power supply demonstrating an almost-20ms hold-up time, and with an accurate power-good signal.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

Measured inrush current is normal for a 500W PSU.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the SX500-G's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan SpeedPSU NoiseTemps (In/Out)PF/AC Volts
12.305A1.965A1.970A0.986A49.78079.716%898 RPM13.2 dB(A)38.04°C0.961
12.228V5.098V3.344V5.060V62.44748.55°C115.18V
25.642A2.941A2.962A1.186A99.75486.861%898 RPM13.2 dB(A)38.42°C0.983
12.213V5.092V3.338V5.047V114.84351.11°C115.18V
39.321A3.443A3.478A1.387A149.88889.825%898 RPM13.2 dB(A)38.85°C0.987
12.209V5.087V3.332V5.036V166.86753.92°C115.18V
413.002A3.934A3.967A1.591A199.76990.385%898 RPM13.2 dB(A)39.15°C0.989
12.197V5.081V3.326V5.028V221.02057.92°C115.17V
516.353A4.929A4.968A1.794A249.79190.392%898 RPM13.2 dB(A)40.14°C0.993
12.187V5.075V3.319V5.013V276.34362.69°C115.17V
619.707A5.914A5.977A2.001A299.72790.047%1405 RPM22.9 dB(A)40.51°C0.995
12.176V5.069V3.312V4.998V332.85764.10°C115.17V
723.074A6.918A6.988A2.204A349.76689.690%1575 RPM25.3 dB(A)41.24°C0.996
12.163V5.064V3.305V4.986V389.97166.10°C115.17V
826.446A7.906A8.006A2.410A399.71789.183%2048 RPM33.6 dB(A)42.34°C0.996
12.151V5.058V3.296V4.977V448.19866.99°C115.17V
930.242A8.413A8.533A2.411A449.74588.733%2048 RPM33.6 dB(A)43.17°C0.997
12.140V5.054V3.293V4.972V506.85170.74°C115.16V
1034.006A8.916A9.035A2.515A499.66988.137%2325 RPM37.6 dB(A)44.23°C0.997
12.129V5.050V3.287V4.965V566.92273.58°C115.16V
1138.158A8.919A9.045A2.518A549.65287.556%2375 RPM37.7 dB(A)46.54°C0.997
12.119V5.048V3.284V4.960V627.77178.87°C115.16V
CL10.098A13.021A13.004A0.005A110.38783.444%898 RPM13.2 dB(A)44.27°C0.994
12.226V5.080V3.308V5.073V132.28965.89°C115.19V
CL241.619A1.004A1.001A1.002A518.24788.692%2390 RPM37.9 dB(A)44.19°C0.997
12.129V5.074V3.316V5.026V584.32175.76°C115.17V

The load regulation we measure on each rail is fairly tight, particularly on the 5V rail where SilverStone's SX500-G takes the lead from every other SFX and SFX-L PSU in our comparison charts. Despite the lack of a semi-passive mode, the PSU's fan spins slowly under light loads. Thus, its noise output remains low as well. From our 80% load test and beyond, the fan profile gets more aggressive to protect the PSU from overheating.

With 20% load, the PSU is close to the 80 PLUS Gold level's 87% efficiency requirement. At 50% and full load it easily satisfies the corresponding requirements, despite our grueling test environment. Notice the huge differences between input and output temperatures in the table above. Clearly, the fan does a good job pushing heat from the SX500-G's internals.


3 Comments
  love4earthwk 01 January 2018 15:10
    I'm afraid I can't find ETA-B and LAMBDA B- ratings in cybenetics sites.

    https://www.cybenetics.com/index.php
  Aris_Mp 01 January 2018 21:15
    there has been a change/refresh on the ratings. There is no more B, C, D ratings in the new ratings. The thresholds/ranges are exactly the same, just the naming scheme has been changed in some of the ratings. If you go to the ETA and LAMBDA pages you will find the new ratings.
  Lutfij 05 January 2018 13:47
    Good write up Aris! Should I revive my SFF system build, I'll know what to shoot for amongst a plethora of STX PUS's.
