Build Your Own: Single-Slot GeForce GTX 750 Ti

Meet The Finished Product
The installation dimensions of our little experiment match Nvidia's reference card, aside from significantly reduced depth (a single-slot form factor) and it's just a little bit longer, since the cooler overlaps the PCB a bit. So, we took our own measurements matching the distances in the diagram above. With a purpose-built low-profile PCB, this could easily be made even smaller.
|Technical Data
|Foundation
|Reference GeForce GTX 750 Ti
|Dimensions
|Length L = 158 mmHeight H = 105 mm Depth D1 = 16 mmDepth D2 = 3 mm
|Weight
|192 g
|Pros
|+ Flat+ Efficient+ Low-profile possible
|Cons
|- You have to cut your own mounting holes- Currently, only coolers with 43 mm spacing for AMD cards fit- Not really silent due to small fan
one aspect of gcn based radeons is that despite their low power use in entry level cards, all of them use higher amount of pwoer during bluray playback. both kepler and maxwell (gm107) use quite less. a single slot, low profile operation, a card with gpu like gm107 will be very suitable for htpc. not to mention the sheer amount of gaming performance advantage over other gfx card around the same power use. hopefully, the future 20nm gpus will introduce even more performance under the same power use.