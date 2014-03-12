Trending

Build Your Own: Single-Slot GeForce GTX 750 Ti

We already proved that it's possible to game on a GeForce GTX 750 Ti with a passive heat sink. Now we're going to do the same thing with a single-slot cooler. Can you build your own low-profile board based on GM107? Sure, if you have the right AMD donor.

Meet The Finished Product

The installation dimensions of our little experiment match Nvidia's reference card, aside from significantly reduced depth (a single-slot form factor) and it's just a little bit longer, since the cooler overlaps the PCB a bit. So, we took our own measurements matching the distances in the diagram above. With a purpose-built low-profile PCB, this could easily be made even smaller.

Technical Data
FoundationReference GeForce GTX 750 Ti
DimensionsLength L = 158 mmHeight H = 105 mm Depth D1 = 16 mmDepth D2 = 3 mm
Weight192 g
Pros+ Flat+ Efficient+ Low-profile possible
Cons- You have to cut your own mounting holes- Currently, only coolers with 43 mm spacing for AMD cards fit- Not really silent due to small fan

48 Comments Comment from the forums
  • de5_Roy 12 March 2014 08:26
    i've been waiting to read it for a while. it was very good.
    one aspect of gcn based radeons is that despite their low power use in entry level cards, all of them use higher amount of pwoer during bluray playback. both kepler and maxwell (gm107) use quite less. a single slot, low profile operation, a card with gpu like gm107 will be very suitable for htpc. not to mention the sheer amount of gaming performance advantage over other gfx card around the same power use. hopefully, the future 20nm gpus will introduce even more performance under the same power use.
  • brarboy 12 March 2014 08:42
    Amd and Nvidia in same boat. You really got my attention here :D
  • silverblue 12 March 2014 08:56
    And now... fitting a Titan/780 Ti cooler to a 290X. ;)
  • AMD Radeon 12 March 2014 09:08
  • dish_moose 12 March 2014 09:11
    I get a little cautious about making holes in multi layer pcbs and using metal screws. Without knowing the power plane structure and clearances, you gamble shorting out internal layers if you are not lucky/careful.-Bruce
  • jamesedgeuk2000 12 March 2014 09:54
    I think I have noticed a flaw with what you guys did here. The card only supply's power to the fan it doesn't regulate PWM or sense RPM, so am I correct in assuming that it's using voltage regulation to control fan speed and therefore doing it blind based on it's temperature curve? If so then as you have replaced the standard fan with a much weaker one you should really consider raising the fan curve to compensate.
  • CodeMatias 12 March 2014 10:04
    Why not use a K2000 cooler? also nvidia small die so it might work better, and K2000 is ~80W so it should cool the 750ti just fine.
  • CodeMatias 12 March 2014 10:05
    And now... fitting a Titan/780 Ti cooler to a 290X. ;)
    Asus already did... It doesn't work, the 290X just draws too much power
  • Captain75 12 March 2014 10:25
    I need a low profile version of the card though -_-
  • AndrewJacksonZA 12 March 2014 10:34
    12865804 said:
    And now... fitting a Titan/780 Ti cooler to a 290X. ;)
    Yes silverblue, yes! :-)
