Build Your Own: Single-Slot GeForce GTX 750 Ti

Meet The Finished Product

The installation dimensions of our little experiment match Nvidia's reference card, aside from significantly reduced depth (a single-slot form factor) and it's just a little bit longer, since the cooler overlaps the PCB a bit. So, we took our own measurements matching the distances in the diagram above. With a purpose-built low-profile PCB, this could easily be made even smaller.

Technical Data Foundation Reference GeForce GTX 750 Ti Dimensions Length L = 158 mmHeight H = 105 mm Depth D1 = 16 mmDepth D2 = 3 mm Weight 192 g Pros + Flat+ Efficient+ Low-profile possible Cons - You have to cut your own mounting holes- Currently, only coolers with 43 mm spacing for AMD cards fit- Not really silent due to small fan

Picture Gallery