Trending

Six Socket FM2 Motherboards For AMD's Trinity APUs

By

After just one generation, Socket FM1 is dead. We test six Socket FM2-based motherboards able to take AMD's newest APUs built using the Trinity architecture. Can any of these platforms, armed with AMD A85X Fusion Controller Hubs, get us to upgrade?

Pure Platinum A85XT Firmware

We don’t see too many motherboards from Sapphire (the company is best known for its graphics cards). So, we were pleasantly surprised at the simplicity of its Q-BIOS.

Unfortunately, we weren’t able to increase the multiplier ratio to overclock our APU, nor were we able to reboot after changing the processor core and northbridge ratios simultaneously. Instead, all of our overclocking efforts were limited to the APU's stock 38x ratio, and we used nothing other than the platform’s reference clock to control frequency.

Without a way to determine our memory kit's secondary timings, we were forced to manually configure them using screenshots from another motherboard’s firmware. That’s not going to be possible for most of Sapphire’s customers.

Our CPU core operated at 1.45 V under full load with the Pure Platinum A85XT set to 1.425 V and “CPU Loadline Enabled." We only reached 4.4 GHz on a CPU known to run at 4.5 GHz, but we already know our problem was a result of multiplier control issues, rather than voltage. If you want to alter the APU's multiplier without running into the same issue we encountered, switch to software-based overclocking or wait for Sapphire to release a firmware update.

We haven’t focused much on user profiles lately, except to note when they’re missing. Sapphire doesn’t lack this feature entirely, but does limit it to a single register.

55 Comments Comment from the forums
  • buzznut 26 November 2012 11:27
    And I would penalize Asrock for the brown PCB. Its an otherwise nice looking board, but this is a trend I don't care for.
    Reply
  • Cryio 26 November 2012 12:16
    Why, why do you keep posting Skyrim as being a DirectX11 title? It IS NOT. It's just DX9
    Reply
  • Crashman 26 November 2012 12:42
    CryioWhy, why do you keep posting Skyrim as being a DirectX11 title? It IS NOT. It's just DX9Why don't you point to where you see that?
    Reply
  • Sakkura 26 November 2012 13:38
    CrashmanWhy don't you point to where you see that?Sneaky, lol. Now he's going to be downvoted.
    Reply
  • Crashman 26 November 2012 14:00
    SakkuraSneaky, lol. Now he's going to be downvoted.Not sneaky, I just see a lot of sniping in here. I checked the article and didn't find it, and I really need to find it before I can gripe at the person who made the final revisions to this article. His comment could be completely false for all I know...
    Reply
  • cangelini 26 November 2012 14:29
    I fixed the typo earlier tonight guys, thanks.
    Reply
  • abbadon_34 26 November 2012 15:06
    Sounds like someone is owed an apology
    Reply
  • Darkerson 26 November 2012 15:18
    buzznutAnd I would penalize Asrock for the brown PCB. Its an otherwise nice looking board, but this is a trend I don't care for.Penalizing a company over a PCB's color is asinine and petty. Even if you have a case with an acrylic window, do you stare into your PC all day and night? If so, that is trend I don't care for.

    There are much more important things to worry about, like quality, price, and features, to name a few...
    Reply
  • 26 November 2012 16:20
    cangeliniI fixed the typo earlier tonight guys, thanks."Adoby Creative Suite"

    just one?

    :lol:
    who cares, good job to crash and the rest of the crew . . .

    edit: i had to fix a typo . .oh karma!
    Reply
  • cangelini 26 November 2012 16:25
    looniam"Adoby Creative Suite"just one? who cares, good job to crash and the rest of the crew . . .edit: i had to fix a typo . .oh karma!Heh, apparently, editing motherboard round-ups in a Thanksgiving food coma is not conducive to catching typos. Got that one as well--thanks looniam! :)
    Reply