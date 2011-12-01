Freeing Up Capacity On An SSD With NTFS Compression

Test Setup And Benchmarks
How much does NTFS compression affect the performance of a system equipped with an SSD? We already know that SandForce's technology employs compression to help achieve its impressive performance results, so we wanted to try a drive that doesn't already lean on compression. So, we grabbed one of Samsung's newer 830-series drives and compared its performance with compression turned on and off.
Test configuration
|System Hardware
|Hardware
|Details
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-2500K (32 nm, Sandy Bridge, D2), 4C/4T, 3.3 GHz, 4 x 256 KB L2 Cache, 6 MB Shared L3 Cache, w/ HD Graphics 3000, 95 W TDP, 3.7 GHz max. Turbo Boost
|Motherboard (LGA 1155)
|Gigabyte Z68X-UD7-B3, Revision: 1.0, Chipset: Intel Z68, BIOS: F9C
|RAM
|2 x 4 GB DDR3-1333, Kingston KHX1600C9D3K2/8GX
|System SDD
|Samsung SSD 830, 256 GB, SATA 6Gb/s
|Controller
|Intel PCH Z68 SATA 6Gb/s
|PSU
|Seasonic X-760 760 W, SS-760KM
|Benchmarks
|Performance Measurements
|SYSmark 2012 PCMark 7 1.0.4
|System Software & Drivers
|Driver
|Details
|Operating System
|Windows 7 x64 Ultimate SP1
|Intel Inf
|9.2.0.1030
|Intel Rapid Storage
|10.6.0.1002
|AMD Catalyst
|11.8
However, in the conclusion, it is stated that compression ends up writing more vs. uncompressed NTFS, thus consuming more PE cycles. Shouldn't the opposite be true? When writing to the file system, if a file is compressible it should take up less space and therefore conserve more PEs (though actually compressing the files for the first time should result in more writes).
Why does on-the-fly compression result in more writes even though the amount to be written is smaller?
Keep in mind, whatever storage option you use, you need room to install updates on top of installing the game, most especially for MMOGs. This means room to download the update AND install it.
Correctomundo. Compression involves replace repeated occurrences of data with references to a single copy of that data existing earlier in the input (uncompressed) data stream. That's why it's not right to think of a compressed archive as a container that stores any given file into a discrete space. If anything, the files kind of overlap in a big mixing pot.
When you compress on the fly, you have to completely decompress all the files in an archive and recompress it when you're done. Hence it's all random transfers for the most part.
BrightCandlePresumably this negatively impacts Sandforce based drives more than the Samsung by making the data stored compressed? Any chance you can do this with a Sandforce drive to see the impact?
It's not a sequential transfer. Plus it's already precompressed data. Nothing SandForce can do about it. SandForce, Samsung, it's not going to make a difference.
