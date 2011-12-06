Star Wars: The Old Republic: PC Performance, Benchmarked

Test System And Benchmarks
As usual, we try to represent performance across a wide range of graphics hardware. We include cards from the low-end Radeon HD 6450 and GeForce GT 430 to the powerful Radeon HD 6970, GeForce GTX 570, and a GeForce GTX 460 SLI setup. Star Wars: The Old Republic does not work with CrossFire using the latest AMD Catalyst drivers, so we were unable to test a dual Radeon HD 6850-based platform.
Our testing shows that the lowest frame rates in this game are usually outdoors, especially when foliage is involved. We’ve found the Twi’lek village on Typhon to be a good representation of a demanding area, so we made our benchmarking passes at this location using Fraps.
|Test Hardware
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-2500K (Sandy Bridge)Overclocked to 4 GHz, 6 MB L3 Cache, power-saving settings enabled, Turbo Boost disabled.
|Motherboard
|MSI P67A-GD65, Intel P67 Chipset
|Memory
|OCZ DDR3-2000, 2 x 2 GB, at 1338 MT/s, CL 9-9-9-20-1T
|Hard Drive
|Western Digital Caviar Black 750 GB, 7200 RPM, 32 MB Cache, SATA 3Gb/sSamsung 470 Series SSD 256 GB, SATA 3Gb/s
|Graphics Cards
|GeForce GT 430 1 GB DDR3GeForce GT 240 512 MB GDDR5GeForce GTX 550 Ti 1 GB GDDR5GeForce GTX 460 1 GB GDDR5GeForce GTX 570 1280 MB GDDR52 x GeForce GTX 460 1 GB GDDR5 in SLIRadeon HD 6450 512 MB GDDR5Radeon HD 5570 512 MB DDR3Radeon HD 5770 1 GB GDDR5Radeon HD 6850 1 GB GDDR5Radeon HD 6970 2 GB GDDR5
|Power Supply
|Seasonic X760 SS-760KM: ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold
|CPU Cooler
|Cooler Master Hyper TX 2
|System Software And Drivers
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
|Renderer
|OpenGL
|Graphics Driver
|GeForce: 285.79 Beta
|AMD Catalyst 11.11
|Games
|Star Wars: The Old Republic
|Beta, Twi’lek village, Fraps
i7-2600K
Radeon HD 5850
I played with high settings and a 3/4 viewing distance with:
Core 2 Duo e840
Nvidia GTS 8800
I played with with a mixture of low and medium settings and 40% viewing distance with:
i5 - 750
Radeon HD 4670
So clearly, a better video card (even an older one) is more important than a top-end processor.
This is a great game! Every quest and NPC interaction has voice-overs which greatly add to the dimension of the game. The intro movies are the best I've seen of any game, ever!
Still, I'm excited for release. I had a lot of fun in the beta and world PVP seems interesting without being annoying (though time will tell when the whole public gets ahold of it). You can solo much of it, but there are mini-raids starting at level 10 (or flashpoints I think they were called)...
The stories were just... wow... Sometimes they went a bit weak but they were always so detailed. I can say that this wouldn't be nearly as good as a single-player RPG. Lots of social aspects going on. But it's also not a grind like any other MMO I've done... Never once did I feel the grind of 'go kill 20 of these, bring the eye. go kill another 20, bring the teeth (why didn't they tell me last time).' Infact, kill X anything was a very rarity accept for a bonus xp aspect of which you nearly always doubled before finishing anyhow.
The big question is; "Will it have a good end-game"... Cause if not (and we didn't get to test that far), then long-term playability will be very limited... But again, we'll see that very soon...
Just wish you ran a 1gb/2gb card test. I've seen SWTOR eat tons of memory (2.7GB) & I wonder if video RAM is the same way.