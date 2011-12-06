Star Wars: The Old Republic: PC Performance, Benchmarked

Test System And Benchmarks

As usual, we try to represent performance across a wide range of graphics hardware. We include cards from the low-end Radeon HD 6450 and GeForce GT 430 to the powerful Radeon HD 6970, GeForce GTX 570, and a GeForce GTX 460 SLI setup. Star Wars: The Old Republic does not work with CrossFire using the latest AMD Catalyst drivers, so we were unable to test a dual Radeon HD 6850-based platform.

Our testing shows that the lowest frame rates in this game are usually outdoors, especially when foliage is involved. We’ve found the Twi’lek village on Typhon to be a good representation of a demanding area, so we made our benchmarking passes at this location using Fraps.