Star Wars: The Old Republic: PC Performance, Benchmarked

Rarely are MMOs anticipated as hotly as Star Wars: The Old Republic. We take a close look at the offspring of legendary developer Bioware and the larger-than-life Star Wars franchise, then tell you what kind of hardware it needs for smooth performance.

Test System And Benchmarks

As usual, we try to represent performance across a wide range of graphics hardware. We include cards from the low-end Radeon HD 6450 and GeForce GT 430 to the powerful Radeon HD 6970, GeForce GTX 570, and a GeForce GTX 460 SLI setup. Star Wars: The Old Republic does not work with CrossFire using the latest AMD Catalyst drivers, so we were unable to test a dual Radeon HD 6850-based platform.

Our testing shows that the lowest frame rates in this game are usually outdoors, especially when foliage is involved. We’ve found the Twi’lek village on Typhon to be a good representation of a demanding area, so we made our benchmarking passes at this location using Fraps.

Test Hardware
ProcessorIntel Core i5-2500K (Sandy Bridge)Overclocked to 4 GHz, 6 MB L3 Cache, power-saving settings enabled, Turbo Boost disabled.
MotherboardMSI P67A-GD65, Intel P67 Chipset
MemoryOCZ DDR3-2000, 2 x 2 GB, at 1338 MT/s, CL 9-9-9-20-1T
Hard DriveWestern Digital Caviar Black 750 GB, 7200 RPM, 32 MB Cache, SATA 3Gb/sSamsung 470 Series SSD 256 GB, SATA 3Gb/s
Graphics CardsGeForce GT 430 1 GB DDR3GeForce GT 240 512 MB GDDR5GeForce GTX 550 Ti 1 GB GDDR5GeForce GTX 460 1 GB GDDR5GeForce GTX 570 1280 MB GDDR52 x GeForce GTX 460 1 GB GDDR5 in SLIRadeon HD 6450 512 MB GDDR5Radeon HD 5570 512 MB DDR3Radeon HD 5770 1 GB GDDR5Radeon HD 6850 1 GB GDDR5Radeon HD 6970 2 GB GDDR5
Power SupplySeasonic X760 SS-760KM: ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold
CPU CoolerCooler Master Hyper TX 2
System Software And Drivers
Operating SystemMicrosoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
RendererOpenGL
Graphics DriverGeForce: 285.79 Beta
AMD Catalyst 11.11
Games
Star Wars: The Old RepublicBeta, Twi’lek village, Fraps
