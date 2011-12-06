Star Wars: The Old Republic: PC Performance, Benchmarked

High Detail, 4x MSAA Plus Transparent/Adaptive AA

Finally, we turn on Nvidia’s Transparent SSAA and AMD’s Adaptive AA to smooth out the aliasing artifacts on transparent textures. As we’ve shown in our image quality comparisons, this makes a big difference on foliage especially.

The GeForce GTX 460, 550 Ti, Radeon HD 6850, and 5770 are immediately kicked out of the running with minimum frame rates below 25 FPS. At 1680x1050, the GeForce GTX 460 SLI combo struggles to achieve a minimum frame rate of 30, but the GeForce GTX 570 and Radeon HD 6970 proceed with smooth performance.

At 1920x1080, the Radeon HD 6970 stands alone as the card able to handle texture transparency AA without dipping below 30 FPS, but the GeForce GTX 570 isn’t far behind with a minimum frame rate of 28 FPS.