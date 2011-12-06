Star Wars: The Old Republic: PC Performance, Benchmarked

High Detail, 4x MSAA Plus Transparent/Adaptive AA
Finally, we turn on Nvidia’s Transparent SSAA and AMD’s Adaptive AA to smooth out the aliasing artifacts on transparent textures. As we’ve shown in our image quality comparisons, this makes a big difference on foliage especially.
The GeForce GTX 460, 550 Ti, Radeon HD 6850, and 5770 are immediately kicked out of the running with minimum frame rates below 25 FPS. At 1680x1050, the GeForce GTX 460 SLI combo struggles to achieve a minimum frame rate of 30, but the GeForce GTX 570 and Radeon HD 6970 proceed with smooth performance.
At 1920x1080, the Radeon HD 6970 stands alone as the card able to handle texture transparency AA without dipping below 30 FPS, but the GeForce GTX 570 isn’t far behind with a minimum frame rate of 28 FPS.
i7-2600K
Radeon HD 5850
I played with high settings and a 3/4 viewing distance with:
Core 2 Duo e840
Nvidia GTS 8800
I played with with a mixture of low and medium settings and 40% viewing distance with:
i5 - 750
Radeon HD 4670
So clearly, a better video card (even an older one) is more important than a top-end processor.
This is a great game! Every quest and NPC interaction has voice-overs which greatly add to the dimension of the game. The intro movies are the best I've seen of any game, ever!
Still, I'm excited for release. I had a lot of fun in the beta and world PVP seems interesting without being annoying (though time will tell when the whole public gets ahold of it). You can solo much of it, but there are mini-raids starting at level 10 (or flashpoints I think they were called)...
The stories were just... wow... Sometimes they went a bit weak but they were always so detailed. I can say that this wouldn't be nearly as good as a single-player RPG. Lots of social aspects going on. But it's also not a grind like any other MMO I've done... Never once did I feel the grind of 'go kill 20 of these, bring the eye. go kill another 20, bring the teeth (why didn't they tell me last time).' Infact, kill X anything was a very rarity accept for a bonus xp aspect of which you nearly always doubled before finishing anyhow.
The big question is; "Will it have a good end-game"... Cause if not (and we didn't get to test that far), then long-term playability will be very limited... But again, we'll see that very soon...
Just wish you ran a 1gb/2gb card test. I've seen SWTOR eat tons of memory (2.7GB) & I wonder if video RAM is the same way.