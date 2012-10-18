Synology DS412+ And Thecus N4800: Two NAS Devices With Atom D2700

Benchmark System And Power Consumption
We maintained each of the servers' default settings and set the maximum transmission unit (MTU) to 1500. We used four Samsung Spinpoint HD103SJs in each NAS device. The N4800’s firmware was version V2.01.05, and the DiskStation DS412+’s was version 4.0-2219. All of the details are in the following table.
|Benchmark System Hardware
|Intel Platform (LGA 775)
|Asus P5E3 Deluxe, Rev.1.03G, Intel X38 Express, BIOS: 0810 (02/11/2007)
|CPU
|Intel Core 2 Duo E6750 (65 nm, Conroe) Two Cores, 4 MB L2 Cache, 1333 MT/s FSB, 65 W, 2.66 GHz
|RAM
|2 x 1024 MB Crucial Ballistix DDR3-1600
|eSATA Controller
|JMicron JMB363
|System HDD
|Seagate Barracuda 7200.9, 160 GB, 7200 RPM, SATA 3Gb/s, 8 MB Cache
|Benchmark HDD
|4 x 3.5" Samsung Spinpoint HD103SJ, 1000 GB, 7200 RPM, SATA 3Gb/s, 32 MB Cache
|DVD ROM
|Samsung SH-D163A, SATA 1.5 Gb/s
|Graphics Card
|Gigabyte Radeon HD 3850 GV-RX385512H, GPU: 670 MHz, Memory: 512 MB DDR3 (830 MHz, 256-bit)
|Network Card
|Marvell Yukon 88E8056 PCIe Gigabit Ethernet Controller
|Sound Card
|Integrated
|Power Supply Unit (PSU)
|Cooler Master RS-850-EMBA, ATX 12V v2.2, 850 W
|System Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows Vista Enterprise SP1
|DirectX 10
|DirectX 10 (Vista Default)
|DirectX 9
|Version: April 2007
|Graphics Driver
|AMD Radeon Version 7.12
|Network Driver
|9.0.32.3 (Vista Default)
|Intel Chipset Driver
|Version 6.9.1.1001 (20/02/2008)
|JMicron Chipset Driver
|Version 1.17.15.0 (24/03/2007)
Intel NAS Performance Toolkit
We benchmarked the two NAS servers with Intel's NAS Performance Toolkit. A detailed description can be found in Benchmarking With Intel's NAS Toolkit.
Noise
Thecus's N4800 and Synology's DiskStation DS412+ are quiet. During normal operation, the N4800 produces 29.6 db(A), and the Synology DiskStation DS412+ produces 30.2 db(A). Our subjective impressions went the other way; Thecus' NAS seemed louder due to the tone of the sound, bothering us more.
Power Consumption
Our power consumption benchmarks are mixed. The N4800’s power supply unit seems to be more efficient, drawing 1.9 W when the system is turned off. Synology’s DiskStation DS412+ draws 3.3 W.
This trend reverses once the NAS servers are on, writing to all drives (a workload encountered during a RAID rebuild). The Synology DiskStation DS412+ draws 48.2 W, which is less than the N4800’s 54.0 W.
|Synology DS412+
|Thecus N4800
|Off
|3.3 Watt
|1.9 Watt
|Peak
|57.2 Watt
|74.4 Watt
|Sleep (HDD Down)
|17.0 Watt
|21.7 Watt
|Idle
|41.2 Watt
|40.5 Watt
|Rebuild
|48.2 Watt
|54.0 Watt
Ofc there will not be much of an improvement adding more MHz when the old CPU already is capable of pushing one NIC to the max :)
I find it hard to shell out that much money when I went and built my own Server with a Athlon II 3.2 Ghz processor, 8gb RAM, 4TB of HD space with RAID, and a Windows Ultimate 7 for less than $600.
I know my server is less specialized than a dedicated NAS like the one reviewed here but it performs all the NAS functionality I need plus can serve as a all purpose computer, a HTPC, etc.. etc... Sure my server sucks more juice than these NAS devices but it is not a huge concern for me.
Is there a big positive I am not seeing to spending more on a little NAS like this compared to just building my own server?
I have DS411+. Time spent:
1. 4 hours for research on the net
2. 30 min to find where to order
3. About 1,5 hours for unpacking and setting everything up
Total: 6hours
To build my own - I would probably spend more than a day for just researching hardware. Building, installing, setting up all the services - this takes time. Time I rather spend with my family.
Heck I copy ripped movies from my server to my pc's over the network and it takes less than 30 seconds to copy 3 gigabytes. My network easily sustains 85-100 megabyte per second transfer rates.
You said it yourselves in May:
http://www.tomshardware.com/news/intel-cedarview-atom-d2700-processor,15516.html
So, it wasn't popular enough to keep making, but after all it is popular with "network storage vendors", like you say ? Or is this just a move to sell the remaining NAS devices with the Atom D2700 ? I mean, there aren't more being made, the final orders took place more than three months ago and the final shipments already took place. So, whatever stock of Atom D2700s they have to make NAS, won't be replenished.
Actually, that's just YOUR plus. I've honestly woundered why they cost so much myself too and I agree with the others. It just doesn't make much sense.
I have a 12TB Raid 6 server in my house with 8 2TB drives. I'm getting ready to build a new one actually. (out of room). But when I do it's literally 30 seconds for all of the parts accept the hard drives which you'd have to research for either one. Do I try new 4TB drives, or the new 3TB units or just build a known reliable 2nd 2TB setup... etc. But the rest, from board/ram/cpu/even case (case is already here actually)/ power supply/ RAID controller, etc are already known what will be purchased. Might tweak itself depending on when purchase happens but anyone who's on these websites is all too familiar with the tweaking of that part of the industry.
Simply said, after the HDD research is done, the parts will be purchased within 15 minutes. When they arrive, it takes me less then an hour, even from my wheelchair, to assemble a computer from raw parts. 10 minutes to install Linux or 30 minutes to install/update Windows and that's it. Add the shares, and start populating it for whatever purpose it needs. Plus, far more potential power, should I need it to do other things (often it does actually. I use the one now to play videos in my office. An extra HTPC.).
Now if this box cost say $250 or less, then I would be more attracted to it. But for what it is, I just can't see spending $600 on the empty box. The core of my setup would be a lot less. I can do the core for $200 for top-shelf components. $250 for raid 5 instead of 10. (raid 6 would be totally pointless with 4 drives). But that's $400 cheaper then then DS412+ from the same vendor. I just don't get it. I'd rather take my family out to dinner for a week. Plus, simply a lot less worry about them getting their 'firmware' right to run everything and just the good old and proven OSs that work as we expect them too.