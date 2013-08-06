Three Thermalright True Spirit Heat Sinks, Reviewed

Technical Specifications And Design

Thermalright True Spirit 140(BW) True Spirit 120M(BW) True Spirit 90M Cooler Dimensions (HxWxD) 170x155x53 mm (Without Fan) 145x132x60 mm (Without Fan) 125x102x56 mm (Without Fan) (Note Offset Attachment of Base Plate and Fins) (Note Offset Attachment of Base Plate and Fins) 170x155x80 mm (With Fan and Decoupling) 145x132x78 mm (With Fan and Decoupling) 125102x75 mm (With Fan and Decoupling) Weight 614/786 g (Without/With Included Fan) 464/614 g (Without/With Included Fan) 284/388 g (Without/With Included Fan) Material Aluminum, Copper Aluminum, Copper Aluminum, Copper CPU Contact Surface High-gloss Polished Base Plate High-gloss Polished Base Plate High-gloss Polished Base Plate Number of Heatpipes 6x6 mm 4x6 mm 3x6 mm Fins 50 48 43 Fan Thermalright TR-TY147 Thermalright TR-12025-BW Thermalright TR-9225-BW 140x140x25 mm 120x120x25 mm 92x92x25 mm 900-1300 RPM 600-1300 RPM 600-2000 RPM 4-Pin PWM 4-Pin PWM 4-Pin PWM Cable Length Approx. 310 mm Approx. 310 mm Approx. 310 mm Interface Compatibility Intel7751156136611552011AMDAM2(+)AM3(+)FM1FM2 Intel7751156136611552011AMDAM2(+)AM3(+)FM1FM2 Intel7751156136611552011AMDAM2(+)AM3(+)FM1FM2 Warranty 2 Years 2 Years 2 Years Price Approx. $50(Street Price) Approx. $43(Street Price) Approx. $28(Street Price)

The two larger coolers have fans (the 140 mm TR-TY147 and the 120 mm TR-12025-BW) that are clearly optimized for quiet operation with a maximum RPM of 1300. The 90M comes with a smaller fan, the 92 mm TR-9225-BW, with a higher 2000 RPM ceiling necessitated by its more compact dimensions. All three fans come in a black-and-white color scheme that is standard for Thermalright’s budget lines.

On all three heat sinks, the cooling fins are curved up on one side and down on the other, though they differ in material thickness. The largest heat sink sports the thickest fins. Moreover, the True Spirit models with Ms in their product names (the 120M[BW] and 90M) are bent where they exit the base plate, resulting in an offset toward the back of the cooler.

This is the same design borrowed from Thermaltake's Macho family. Its purpose is to keep the cooler from blocking RAM slots on the motherboard, even with a fan installed. Only the True Spirit 140(BW) does not have bent heat pipes. Consequently, it pushes up against the RAM module in the slot closest to the CPU interface if it has a tall heat spreader. Memory can still be installed, but there's a good chance it'll get pushed aside by the cooler's fan.

True Spirit 90M

True Spirit 120M(BW)

True Spirit 140(BW)

Heat pipes are also arranged differently, depending on cooler. The True Spirit 90 M lines them up straight. They're offset pairs on the 120M(BW). And the 140M(BW) has parallel rows of three.

Thermalright’s two smaller coolers have retaining collars on all four sides to stabilize them and protect them from bent fins. The True Spirit 140(BW)’s fins are already so sturdy that it would take a lot of brute force to mess them up.

The heat pipes run through the base plate of all three heat sinks. Some light residue where they make their exit shows that they are soldered in place. The bottoms of the base plates are polished to a high-gloss finish.