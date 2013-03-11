Your Top Picks: Tom's Hardware Forums' Q1 2013 BestConfigs

High-End Workstation

Five builds were picked by our editors for this quarter's High-End Workstation BestConfig.

BurritoBob’s Build solidly prevailed with 13 votes.

Congratulations to forum member BurritoBob for having his recommended build picked by the Tom's Hardware community this quarter!

Sporting a Sandy Bridge-E-based Core i7-3930K rather than the pair of Xeon processors we've used in the past, the processor price is the only one that went down since our 2011 High-End Workstation build. The high-end mATX Asus Rampage IV Gene motherboard was BurritoBob’s platform of choice. And don’t let the size of this board fool you; it's one of the highest-end MicroATX boards available.

A massive 32 GB of Corsair’s Vengeance DDR3-1866 fill all of this board's memory slots.

BurritoBob’s Build also brings liquid cooling to the party with Corsair’s H100 closed-loop liquid cooler.

Three FirePro V7900s in CrossFire make BurritoBob’s Build a serious professional graphics powerhouse.

Powering all these high-end workstation parts necessitates an equally high-end PSU. Enter the 1000 W 80 PLUS Gold-certified Cooler Master Silent Pro Gold.

Samsung’s 840 Pro SSD makes for a seriously speedy boot drive, while a pair of 1 TB Caviar Black hard disks from Western Digital provide plenty of storage space.

While the motherboard conforms to t he MicroATX form factor, this build is completely crammed with other parts. So, to ensure there is enough room for the dual-fan liquid cooler, three graphics cards, and trio of drives, BurritoBob opted for Cooler Master’s Storm Stryker, a gargantuan full-tower enclosure.

This build seems like a great fit for the digital graphics professional, and to archive that kind of data in an easily-transferrable fashion, BurritoBob chose to include a Blu-ray writer from Asus.

BurritoBob literally spared no expense in creating his High-End Workstation. This rig carried a sticker price of $3,980.92 when configured. The current prices of BurritoBob’s Build can be found in the BestConfigs shopping tables.