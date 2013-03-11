Your Top Picks: Tom's Hardware Forums' Q1 2013 BestConfigs

High-End Workstation
Five builds were picked by our editors for this quarter's High-End Workstation BestConfig.
BurritoBob’s Build solidly prevailed with 13 votes.
Congratulations to forum member BurritoBob for having his recommended build picked by the Tom's Hardware community this quarter!
Sporting a Sandy Bridge-E-based Core i7-3930K rather than the pair of Xeon processors we've used in the past, the processor price is the only one that went down since our 2011 High-End Workstation build. The high-end mATX Asus Rampage IV Gene motherboard was BurritoBob’s platform of choice. And don’t let the size of this board fool you; it's one of the highest-end MicroATX boards available.
A massive 32 GB of Corsair’s Vengeance DDR3-1866 fill all of this board's memory slots.
BurritoBob’s Build also brings liquid cooling to the party with Corsair’s H100 closed-loop liquid cooler.
Three FirePro V7900s in CrossFire make BurritoBob’s Build a serious professional graphics powerhouse.
Powering all these high-end workstation parts necessitates an equally high-end PSU. Enter the 1000 W 80 PLUS Gold-certified Cooler Master Silent Pro Gold.
Samsung’s 840 Pro SSD makes for a seriously speedy boot drive, while a pair of 1 TB Caviar Black hard disks from Western Digital provide plenty of storage space.
While the motherboard conforms to t he MicroATX form factor, this build is completely crammed with other parts. So, to ensure there is enough room for the dual-fan liquid cooler, three graphics cards, and trio of drives, BurritoBob opted for Cooler Master’s Storm Stryker, a gargantuan full-tower enclosure.
This build seems like a great fit for the digital graphics professional, and to archive that kind of data in an easily-transferrable fashion, BurritoBob chose to include a Blu-ray writer from Asus.
BurritoBob literally spared no expense in creating his High-End Workstation. This rig carried a sticker price of $3,980.92 when configured. The current prices of BurritoBob’s Build can be found in the BestConfigs shopping tables.
Still within a certain budget. Just not on the lower side for a gaming PC.
The NAS chosen here has WAY to much space dedicated to the OS drive (driving up costs), and all the benefits of the SSD are lost (you won't be loading new programs off the SSD) except for the low power. But that can be achieved for much less cash with a CF or SD card (or even a USB stick, but I don't care for those since they can easily be unplugged). You also don't need 4GB of RAM in a NAS, nor do you need a fancy case with a window when it will be stuck in a closet. I could shave $150-200 off of that machine no problem and cut the electrical costs, all while serving files via NAS to multiple machines at the same time without missing a beat. Heck, my Atom D525 does all of that at a measly 30W (measured at the wall) along with online backups, and serves web pages at a decent clip for myself and my close friends. Since I'm sure the intent of the 3x 3TB hdds was for RAID 5, you could put that $ towards a 4th and do RAID 10. Or you could put it towards actual backup instead of redundancy.
And what RAM would you suggest, Mr. RAM Expert? What's wrong with brands like Mushkin and G.Skill? They're incredibly popular.
Honestly, does brand even make a difference in RAM besides warranty? You put it in and it works or it doesn't. As long as you have enough RAM to accomodate what's running, and it doesn't BSOD, I don't really care about the brand.