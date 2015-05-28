TorGuard VPN Service Review

☆ Rating: ★★★★★✓ Pros: I've used pia and ipvanish in the past, but what sold me on torguard is the customer service. They are always helpful and take the time to explain things to an old man like me. I had trouble with my ddwrt router and them even fixed it through remote support. I wish comcast was this nice to me.✗ Cons: It would be nice to see them add more servers for us Australians. I use the Australia, New Zealand and Romania servers but the others can be a little slow from AU. ☁ Comments:Easy to use, fast VPN with excellent customer service.