Western Digital VelociRaptor WD1000DHTZ Review

Benchmark Results: Sequential Data Rate And Interface Bandwidth

There is no faster hard disk. At a maximum read and write rate of 209.1 MB/s, the Western Digital VelociRaptor WD1000DHTZ surpasses all other mechanical 3.5” drives. We can verify the company's claim of a 25% performance gain over its predecessor. Actually, it's closer to 33%. Hitachi's Deskstar 7K4000 takes second place. At a maximum data rate of 163.7 MB/s, though, it is decisively beaten.

We measured minimum sequential read and write speeds of 114.7 MB/s for the WD1000DHTZ, which ensures plenty of throughput for demanding applications.