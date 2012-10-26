Windows 8 Versus Windows 7: Game Performance, Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: World Of Warcraft
There's the tiniest bit of advantage to running under Windows 8 in World of Warcaft. But at this point, after what we saw in Sleeping Dogs, we're happiest to see consistent compatibility from one operating system to the other.
Although the Radeon card does well enough in the average and performance-over-time charts, we noticed choppiness in this game that isn't reflected in the results, and isn't present on the GeForce-based system.
No compelling reason to upgrade for me yet.
Windows NT 7 is where it's at. B-)
EDIT: I KNOW Vista, 7 & 8 are NT 6.
And yes win8 has better RAM and processor management as touted, but then you lose more time navigating through blocky interface. You complete your work a 3 seconds more with win8 but you had taken 5 more seconds to start that program from blocky interface.
You do know that you can use a program called Star8 by StarDock to get your desktop and toolbar back...it works quite well, no problems over here.
The problem is that Star8 and other 3rd-party tools haven't been able to fully replicate Win7's Start function.