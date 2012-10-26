Windows 8 Versus Windows 7: Game Performance, Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: World Of Warcraft

There's the tiniest bit of advantage to running under Windows 8 in World of Warcaft. But at this point, after what we saw in Sleeping Dogs, we're happiest to see consistent compatibility from one operating system to the other.

Although the Radeon card does well enough in the average and performance-over-time charts, we noticed choppiness in this game that isn't reflected in the results, and isn't present on the GeForce-based system.