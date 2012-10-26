Windows 8 Versus Windows 7: Game Performance, Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: DiRT Showdown
In what is becoming a fairly pervasive pattern, DiRT Showdown demonstrates that it isn't sensitive to the shift from Windows 7 to 8. This is a good thing, we think. A worst-case scenario would have been a performance loss, or worse, compatibility issues that prevented modern, popular titles from running well.
No compelling reason to upgrade for me yet.
Windows NT 7 is where it's at. B-)
EDIT: I KNOW Vista, 7 & 8 are NT 6.
And yes win8 has better RAM and processor management as touted, but then you lose more time navigating through blocky interface. You complete your work a 3 seconds more with win8 but you had taken 5 more seconds to start that program from blocky interface.
You do know that you can use a program called Star8 by StarDock to get your desktop and toolbar back...it works quite well, no problems over here.
The problem is that Star8 and other 3rd-party tools haven't been able to fully replicate Win7's Start function.