Web Browser Grand Prix: Chrome 18, Firefox 11, Windows XP

Test System Specs And Software Setup

Hardware Setup

Test System Specs Operating System 2 Microsoft Windows XP Home (32-bit) Processor Intel Pentium 4 @ 2.41 GHz Motherboard Biostar P4M80-M4 Memory 768 MB DDR @ 333 MHz Graphics Nvidia GeForce FX 5500 128 MB DDR (AGP) Storage Western Digital Caviar SE WD1600AAJD, 160GB EIDE, 7,200 RPM Optical 1 Hitachi-LG DVD GDR-8163B Optical 2 Hitachi-LG CD-RW GCE-8483B

The WBGP 10 Test System

The following table contains the system specs of the local Web server used for our Startup and Page Load Time tests as well as JSGameBench.

Local Web Server Specs Operating System Ubuntu 10.04 LTS Server Edition "Lucid Lynx" (32-bit) Processor AMD Athlon @ 1150 MHz Motherboard Soyo Dragon Platinum Memory 512 MB DDR Graphics AMD Radeon 9550, 256 MB GDDR Storage 40 GB Western Digital HDD WD400BB Optical Samsung DVD-ROM SD-616T Extra Packages Apache2, MySQL Client, MySQL Server, PHP5, PHP-GD, PHP5-MySQL, PHPMyAdmin, SSH

The table below holds additional information on the test network.

Network Specs ISP Service Cox Premium (28 Mb/s down, 5 Mb/s up) Modem Motorola SURFboard SBS101U Router Linksys WRT54G2 V1

Software Setup

Both test installations were freshly installed and fully updated as of midnight on March 27th. Power management and automatic updating were disabled before testing.

