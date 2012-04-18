Web Browser Grand Prix: Chrome 18, Firefox 11, Windows XP

Test System Specs And Software Setup
Hardware Setup
|Test System Specs
|Operating System 2
|Microsoft Windows XP Home (32-bit)
|Processor
|Intel Pentium 4 @ 2.41 GHz
|Motherboard
|Biostar P4M80-M4
|Memory
|768 MB DDR @ 333 MHz
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce FX 5500 128 MB DDR (AGP)
|Storage
|Western Digital Caviar SE WD1600AAJD, 160GB EIDE, 7,200 RPM
|Optical 1
|Hitachi-LG DVD GDR-8163B
|Optical 2
|Hitachi-LG CD-RW GCE-8483B
The following table contains the system specs of the local Web server used for our Startup and Page Load Time tests as well as JSGameBench.
|Local Web Server Specs
|Operating System
|Ubuntu 10.04 LTS Server Edition "Lucid Lynx" (32-bit)
|Processor
|AMD Athlon @ 1150 MHz
|Motherboard
|Soyo Dragon Platinum
|Memory
|512 MB DDR
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon 9550, 256 MB GDDR
|Storage
|40 GB Western Digital HDD WD400BB
|Optical
|Samsung DVD-ROM SD-616T
|Extra Packages
|Apache2, MySQL Client, MySQL Server, PHP5, PHP-GD, PHP5-MySQL, PHPMyAdmin, SSH
The table below holds additional information on the test network.
|Network Specs
|ISP Service
|Cox Premium (28 Mb/s down, 5 Mb/s up)
|Modem
|Motorola SURFboard SBS101U
|Router
|Linksys WRT54G2 V1
Software Setup
Both test installations were freshly installed and fully updated as of midnight on March 27th. Power management and automatic updating were disabled before testing.
All the software we installed, including the exact version number of the browsers tested, is listed in the table below.
|Software
|Version
|Chrome
|18.0.1025.142m
|Firefox
|11.0
|Internet Explorer
|8.0.6001.18702
|Opera
|11.62 (build 1347)
|Safari
|5.1.4 (7534.54.16)
|Adobe Flash
|11.2.202.228
|Microsoft Silverlight
|4.1.10111.0
|Oracle Java
|6.0.310
I do kinda feel the difference with Firefox's responsive going from my main modern desktop to my older labtop that has regulated to a makeshift HTC. I believe Firefox XUL interface is the culprit; it was a big enough problem for Firefox mobile to abandon it in favor of native Android GUI, but who knows at this point. I guess might actually give Opera a chance.
For example, for each category you could subtract the lowest-placed score from all scores and then normalize in the range by dividing all adjusted scores by the topmost adjusted score. This way the top perfomer always has 1 and the worst performer always has 0 modified score (you'd need to invert them for tests where lower is better of course, e.g. subtract these from 1). Then apply your ranks to these scores and you get the composite score. It's not a perfect transformation, but it certainly has more fairly distributed weight (pun intended) than what you have used here.
XP can't run 9. Need to upgrade OS in order to get higher IE.
some points:
1.A lot of corporates still use IE7. maybe you should include that too in your benchmarks
2.if you remove HTML5 (with and without H/W acceleration), i think Opera's victory margin will be quite huge.
3.Regarding smoothness, i beleive FF is quite poor in this. But the developers know about it and are very activle working on it. I thik FF13 will be the release when smoothness will improve. look at "Firefox Snappy".
4. i would like to have a subjective recommendation at the end of the article, something you subjectively felt was the best amongst all the browsers, even though it may be trailing in numbers.
Also that would definitely disable the H/W acceleration of browsers.