Haswell-Based Xeon E3-1200: Three Generations, Benchmarked

Hardware Setup And Benchmarks
To test the processors, we ran them though the standard Tom's Hardware Windows 8 benchmarking suite.
Test configurations:
|System Test Configurations
|CPU
|Intel Xeon E3-1275 (Sandy Bridge) and -1275 v2 (Ivy Bridge) LGA 1155
|Intel Xeon E3-1275 v3 (Haswell) LGA 1150
|CPU Cooler
|Intel Retail LGA 1155 and LGA 1150
|Platforms
|Supermicro SuperWorkstation 5037A-iL with X9SAE Motherboard (LGA 1155)
|Supermicro SuperWorkstation 5038A-iL with X10SAE Motherboard (LGA 1150)
|RAM
|16 GB (4 x 4 GB) Kingston Unbuffered ECC DDR3-1333 (Xeon E3-1275)16 GB (4 x 4 GB) Kingston Unbuffered ECC DDR3-1600 (Xeon E3-1275 v2 and v3)
|Common
|System Drive
|Samsung 840 Pro 256 GB, SATA 6Gb/s SSD
|Power
|Supermicro, 500 W, 80 PLUS Bronze (included)
|Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 8 Professional x64
|Graphics Driver
|Intel HD Graphics Driver
|Benchmark Configuration
|Audio/Video Encoding
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 0.98, Video: Video from Canon Eos 7D (1920x1080, 25 frames) 1 Minutes 22 Seconds, Audio: PCM-S16, 48,000 Hz, Two-Channel, to Video: AVC1 Audio: AAC (High Profile)
|iTunes
|Version 10.4.1.10 x64: Audio CD (Terminator II SE), 53 minutes, default AAC format
|LAME MP3
|Version 3.98.3: Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min, convert WAV to MP3 audio format, Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
|TotalCode Studio 2.5
|Version: 2.5.0.10677, MPEG-2 to H.264, MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG2), Audio: MPEG-2 (44.1 kHz, Two-Channel, 16-Bit, 224 Kb/s) Codec: H.264 Pro, Mode: PAL 50i (25 FPS), Profile: H.264 BD HDMV
|Abobe Creative Suite
|Adobe After Effects CS6
|Version 11.0.0.378 x64:Create Video, Three Streams, 210 Frames, Render Multiple Frames Simultaneously
|AdobePhotoshop CS6
|Version 13 x64: Filter 15.7 MB TIF Image: Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates
|AdobePremiere Pro CS6
|Version 6.0.0.0, 6.61 GB MXF Project to H.264 to H.264 Blu-ray, Output 1920x1080, Maximum Quality
|AdobeAcrobat X Pro
|Version 10.0.0.396: Print PDF from 115 Page PowerPoint, 128-bit RC4 Encyption
|Productivity
|ABBYY FineReader
|Version 10.0.102.95: Read PDF save to Doc, Source: Political Economy (J. Broadhurst 1842) 111 Pages
|Autodesk 3ds Max 2012
|Version 14.0 x64: Space Flyby Mentalray, 248 Frames, 1440x1080
|Blender
|Version 2.64a, Cycles Engine, Syntax blender -b thg.blend -f 1, 1920x1080, 8x Anti-Aliasing, Render THG.blend frame 1
|Compression
|7-Zip
|Version 9.28, LZMA2, Syntax "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=5"Benchmark: THG-Workload-2012 (1.3 GB)
|WinRAR
|Version 4.2, RAR, Syntax "winrar a -r -m3"Benchmark: THG-Workload-2012 (1.3 GB)
|WinZip
|Version 17.0 Pro, Syntax "-a -ez -p -r"Benchmark: THG-Workload-2012 (1.3 GB)
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|3DMark 11
|Version: 1.0.1, Performance Suite
|PCMark 7
|Version: 1.0.4, System, Productivity, Hard Disk Drive benchmarks
|SiSoftware Sandra 2013
|Version: 2013.01.19.11, Processor Arithmetic,Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth Benchmarks
I think 'meh' will be the overwhelming majority consensus on this chip
That's kind of the way I see it. I don't think the Xeon is anything to write home about like some people on this board do, but the average user and/or gamer won't notice a lick of difference between an i5, i7, and low end Xeon. I would only recommend them in instances of things like Photoshop and heavy duty CS5 usage, but even then an i7-4770K or i7-4820K would be a better choice.
The only real threat from ARM is to profit margins: once ARM catches up, it may become more difficult for Intel to maintain the large premiums they currently command across most markets.
In addition, the chipsets and platforms used with Xeons are more stringently held to industry standards, making them known quantities for device makers. Enterprise raid controllers are frequently unsupported on a standard desktop system with a Core i7 4770 and Z87 chipset, while they would be supported on a Xeon E3-1275v3 with a C226 chipset, even though the actual silicon design is exactly the same between the two.
There really isn't any difference in the silicon itself between a Haswell Core i7 and a Haswell Xeon E3, so there won't be a performance difference. The difference is in the stability of equipment surrounding each.
the1kingbob - I have AMD Opteron 3000, 4000 and 6000 series chips in the lab and use them daily. The Operton 3300 series would be the closest platform but the performance is significantly behind the Haswell Xeon E3-1275 V3. Those Opterons also do not have integrated GPUs like the E3-12x5 V1 V2 and V3 chips so are hard to compare.
Yes, Intel released some cut-down x86 chips to compete with ARM for low-power market segments but this is only a temporary fix since Intel will likely add much of that stuff back in to keep up with ARM as ARM performance ramps up. The interesting part in 3-5 years will be where ARM will go once they hit the same steep diminishing return slope AMD and Intel are on.