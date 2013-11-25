Five Z87 Motherboards For Your Mini-ITX Build, Reviewed

Z87I Software
MSI’s Command Center software is now updated for better Z87 motherboard support, providing several overclocking, monitoring, and system function controls.
CPU multiplier and BCLK settings are adjustable within firmware limits, though our CPU kept our verification process constrained to a few steps over stock. Smart fan controls appear on the same page, letting you set a speed curve that best matches thermal needs to acoustic desires.
DRAM and GPU overclocking menus appear to have available adjustments, though the settings were locked in our specific configuration.
MSI now has its own complementary RAMDisk utility.
The company couldn't find the space to drop an OC Genie button on its Z87I, but the software application still works. It set our CPU to 4 GHz at 1.10 volts, and offers several pop-up menus for additional adjustments.
The Motherboard icon opens a pop-up menu labeled Voltage that also has a ring ratio setting. MSI's CPU icon opens a redundant fan setting pop-up, and the Memory icon opens a DRAM Timings page. Voltages are software-adjustable within firmware limits, but changes to DRAM timings prompt a reboot or cause the software to crash.
MSI’s sensor recorder and status alerts are available from more pop-up menus.
Four more menus are devoted to system information.
ASRock's cheaper features also made it a competitor with the cheaper boards for the value award. Since it competed well for both awards, it had to get a different award.
More room between the PCI-E and CPU LGA is nice on the Asus as are all the features.
I am still running an older H55n usb3 24/7 and it has been quite stable and cool and low on power consumption. Shame that this new gigabyte board has higher power and temperature levels.
Overall it's good to see the roundup. Would have liked to see post times. With SSD storage, motherboard post times are now becoming the longer wait in a system boot up.
Also interested in thoughts on reasons for Z87 mobos for a standard non-overclocking build. For a non-overclocked gaming ITX PC, say with an I3 or low-end I5, are there any compelling reasons to pay the Z87 premium over, say an H81, which can run $100 cheaper?