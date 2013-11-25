Five Z87 Motherboards For Your Mini-ITX Build, Reviewed

Z87I-Deluxe Software
The Z87I-Deluxe includes Asus’ standard applications suite with Digi+ voltage regulator modes, AI Charger+ USB charging booster, EZ Update software updater, EPU energy-saving underclocking profiles, Fan Xpert2 enhanced fan control, USB 3.0 Boost for UASP and USB Turbo modes, Boot Setting reboot to firmware GUI, Network iControl packet prioritization, “Wi-Fi Go!” launching point for wireless networking and AP-mode controls, and TurboV Evo software-based overclocking.
TurboV Evo represents the full range of multiplier and voltage controls already found in UEFI, and changes that are applied directly to UEFI require a reboot.
Automatic Overclocking is also an option, with the Auto Tuning algorithm quickly testing stability at increased multiplier, voltage, and clock settings. Choosing “By Multiplier” mode got us a 4.30 GHz max O/C at 1.155 V that drops to 4.1 GHz as additional cores are loaded.
A few more millivolts would have allowed the system to remain stable at its full overclock with all four cores under load. Choosing “By Base Clock” mode, the algorithm pushed a fixed 4.25 GHz O/C at 1.175 V.
ASRock's cheaper features also made it a competitor with the cheaper boards for the value award. Since it competed well for both awards, it had to get a different award.
More room between the PCI-E and CPU LGA is nice on the Asus as are all the features.
I am still running an older H55n usb3 24/7 and it has been quite stable and cool and low on power consumption. Shame that this new gigabyte board has higher power and temperature levels.
Overall it's good to see the roundup. Would have liked to see post times. With SSD storage, motherboard post times are now becoming the longer wait in a system boot up.
Also interested in thoughts on reasons for Z87 mobos for a standard non-overclocking build. For a non-overclocked gaming ITX PC, say with an I3 or low-end I5, are there any compelling reasons to pay the Z87 premium over, say an H81, which can run $100 cheaper?