'Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown' E3 Trailer Debuts

Fans of Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown will still have to wait until 2018 to play the game, but that isn’t stopping Bandai Namco from putting out another trailer for it in time for E3.



Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown E3 Trailer

The two-minute video shows more action-packed footage from the game’s main story, which involves a major conflict between the warring nations of Erusea and Osea. Some longtime fans will notice familiar locations, most notably the powerful Stonehenge gun arrays from Ace Combat 4: Shattered Skies. There are also some new locations, including the towering Space Elevator.

Bandai Namco said that the delay into 2018 would allow the developers more time to polish the game. Ace Combat 7 is the first title in the series that will use the Unreal Engine 4 software, and the studio plans to add more realism to it, including intense dogfights in cloud cover and wind currents to accurately portray how an aircraft behaves in the air.





When the game comes out next year, it will be available on PC (via Steam), PlayStation 4, and the Xbox One. The studio also mentioned that the game is coming to Sony’s PSVR platform as an exclusive virtual reality title. However, Bandai Namco didn’t mention if it would support a hands-on-throttle-and-stick (HOTAS) control scheme for the VR version for an additional layer of immersion. If you’re at E3 next week, you’ll be able to check out Ace Combat 7 on the show floor.