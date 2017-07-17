Atari Reveals Upcoming Ataribox Console's Design
Here's something we never expected to write: Atari has revealed more information about its upcoming Ataribox console. That's right. "Atari," "upcoming," and "console" were all used in the same sentence. But don't worry, you haven't accidentally slipped into an alternate timeline or something. You're just witnessing one of the granddaddies of video gaming attempt to make a comeback with its first console since the '80s.
Atari teased the Ataribox earlier this year with a short YouTube video. Now the company has offered a more detailed look at the console's design, and if you're at all familiar with the Atari consoles of yesteryear, the Ataribox will look awfully familiar. It sports the red Atari logo, a bunch of ribs, and optional wood or glass panels. Atari said it plans to offer two versions of the console--a "wood edition" and a black-and-red edition.
The Ataribox is clearly meant to play on people's nostalgia, and that philosophy extends to the console's games, too. Atari said that it plans to offer "classic gaming content" and "current gaming content" with the Ataribox. The company didn't offer any details about what "current gaming content" means, though. Is the Ataribox supposed to compete with other consoles, like the PlayStation 4, or will it focus on mobile games like Ouya did?
We don't know. Atari hasn't responded to a request for comment, and it said in an email newsletter that it's not intentionally withholding information:
We know you are hungry for more details; on specs, games, features, pricing, timing etc. We’re not teasing you intentionally; we want to get this right, so we’ve opted to share things step by step as we bring Ataribox to life, and to listen closely to Atari community feedback as we do so. There are a lot of milestones, challenges and decision points in front of us in the months ahead. We’ll be giving you lots more information and status updates as we progress, and we are thrilled to have you along for the ride!
That passage suggests that Atari might not even know what the finished Ataribox will look like. Aside from the images shared in the newsletter, the only other information we have about the Ataribox is that it has one HDMI port, one SD slot, and four USB ports. This suggests that the Ataribox will support up to four controllers, and the presence of the SD slot suggests that Atari could be trying to keep down production costs by offering minimal on-device storage.
We expect to learn more about the Ataribox as development on the console continues.
I wish them well, but I'm a bit skeptical.
A good start by them at least on the retro front will be to actually have the arcade roms of their popular games and not the horrid 2600 ports. But yeah, for them to exceed outside a tiny niche (like the nes classic), they will need to have some strong first party titles.
Really good ports wouldn't hurt, but you're right, they'll need a lot more than that. If their smart, they'll include the original game with all their ports.
One issue I was pondering is how open their code and platform will be. A very open architecture will help them from an ease of porting new modern titles standpoint, but limits sales of machines, to a degree. It really comes down to how they're planning on making their money. If it's from sales of machines, then it'll be a more closed architecture, if it's from licensing games to the platform(which is where I'd go myself), then a more open architecture would be the hot ticket.
Like I said earlier, I wish them well, but I think they're climbing a pretty big hill and pushing a pretty big rock.
Yeah, that was a disaster. The Lynx was actually quite good though, just plagued with issues such as not enough titles and poor battery life. However, that was originally designed by Epyx... lol
Looking at Atari's past consoles:
2600- Great at the time
5200- Disastrous Controls. Nothing really new game wise since they were almost all updated graphic versions of 2600 games
7800- Poor outdated design with horrid audio for the sake of 2600 compatibility. That was due to the crash and not redesigned.
Lynx- Great idea, but flawed as stated above. Not designed by them
Jaguar- Poor hardware design due to bankruptcy during development. Horrid games and support due to damaged image.
That is a really good idea for the open architecture. I know the same thing was tried with the 3DO, but the console cost alone killed that system. Atari can't afford to do that.
You're right, they'll be having to climb a mountain with a huge sweaty sumo wrestler on their back if they want to succeed.
Local multiplayer will be great. That is one thing I loved about the N64 systems onward, native 4 player or more support. They make for great party systems when you have a group of friends over.
I don't have the patience or time much anymore to get super competitive in all these games like people do today. I play Call of Duty occasionally and Assassin's Creed, but today's games are so demanding I feel like. What I need are some games that I can sit down with for 1 hour and come out of that thinking, "Wow, that was a blast!" Instead, with most games today it feels more like a drug. "Crap, I leveled up 5 levels but I still have to level up 10 more".
Basically, games that are less stressful and more fun. Which is, again, why I like Nintendo as is.
I suspect that this is going to be an "Android TV" type of device, only focused on games, perhaps with its own app store, much like Ouya. Unlike Ouya though, Atari has a lot more brand recognition, so it seems like they could have a better chance of success. Most people won't have any idea what an "Ouya" is in a store, but many will recognize "Atari" as being a gaming device.
I actually wouldn't doubt if this came about as a response to the NES Classic. They probably looked at the demand for Nintendo's device last fall, and thought "Hey, we could do that!". And since they didn't have a proper console of their own, they made it something they could launch an ecosystem from, rather than just a device that can play a limited collection of classic games.
I've grown to the same point as well. Pretty much the only PC game I play anymore is Heroes of the Storm (non competitively or ranked) and the rest has been emulators on my Raspberry Pi or games on the Wii (only Nintendo system I still have). I grew up when arcades were still in every mall and really enjoyed/miss the times of quick social fun. Video games are meant to be played for fun, not seriousness imo. To each their own though.
I can't tell you how much time I wasted/enjoyed playing Goldeneye with my dormmates......:D
How so?
If it uses a Tegra X1 (like the Switch), they'd have to price it at $199 to interest me. It'd be identical to a Switch, but with less games and no portability.
If it's some other chipset and performs worse than the Switch, it better be less than $199. I suspect the Xbox One S will drop to $199 in November.
Honestly I'd prefer it to be based on a custom form of Raven Ridge, but i have no clue how much that would cost in bulk. But it really doesn't matter, give me a decent price, with some fun games, and a decent ecosystem and I'm down.