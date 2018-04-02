Vote Now For The Tom's Hardware Community Choice Storage Awards

by

We're resurrecting our annual Readers' Choice awards as the monthly Community Choice awards! For our first edition, your task is to select your favorite storage devices and brands.

Over the past year, our dedicated team of reviewers has evaluated hundreds of individual hardware products, summarized in our Best Picks. Now, it's your turn to pick the best PC components and peripherals.

Our voting system does not require a log in. We offered some of our best picks to get you started, but we decided to include an optional “Other” field in case your favorite storage product is not listed.

Our Community Choice Awards ballot box for the Storage category will be open from now until April 16th. Here’s a direct link to the survey.

About the author
Joshua Simenhoff
Read more
Create a new thread in the News comments forum about this subject
No comments yet
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
Most Popular
  1. Powenetics: A Better Way To Measure Power Draw for CPUs, GPUs & Storage
  2. Zotac Botches Mek1 Storage Specifications; Corrections Forthcoming
  3. Crucial MX500 SSD Review: Challenging Samsung on SATA
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2018 Purch All Rights Reserved.