Cryorig Announces LGA2066 Socket CPU Cooler Compatibility

cryorig-lga2066-compatible (1)

cryorig-lga2066-compatible (2)

cryorig-lga2066-compatible (3)

cryorig-lga2066-compatible (4) cryorig-lga2066-compatible (1)

cryorig-lga2066-compatible (2)

cryorig-lga2066-compatible (3)

cryorig-lga2066-compatible (4)

If you own a Cryorig CPU cooler that supports Intel’s LGA2011v3 socket and you’re planning to upgrade to a new X299-based motherboard, you’ll be happy to know that all of Cryorig’s existing LGA2011v3-supported CPU heatsinks will also support the X299 chipset’s new LGA2066 socket.

The company revealed that the mounting mechanism for both sockets are identical, which means no additional parts or adapters are required to support the upcoming X299 motherboards from Gigabyte, MSI, Asus, and other manufacturers. The supported models include: A series liquid coolers, the R1 Ultimate/Universal, R5, C1, H5 Ultimate/Universal, and the H7 Quad Lumi.





Many of you will remember that when AMD announced the AM4 socket, Cryorig offered a free upgrade for existing customers with AM3+ socket CPU coolers. Cryorig customers currently running an “AMD only” CPU cooler who want to switch to an X299-based system will need to purchase a new cooler, however, as the mounting systems are not compatible. At this point, no LGA2066 upgrade mounting kit has been announced for AMD owners.

We’ve reached out to Cryorig about the possibility of future upgrade kits for AMD CPU cooler owners but have not yet received a response.