Cryorig Announces LGA2066 Socket CPU Cooler Compatibility
If you own a Cryorig CPU cooler that supports Intel’s LGA2011v3 socket and you’re planning to upgrade to a new X299-based motherboard, you’ll be happy to know that all of Cryorig’s existing LGA2011v3-supported CPU heatsinks will also support the X299 chipset’s new LGA2066 socket.
The company revealed that the mounting mechanism for both sockets are identical, which means no additional parts or adapters are required to support the upcoming X299 motherboards from Gigabyte, MSI, Asus, and other manufacturers. The supported models include: A series liquid coolers, the R1 Ultimate/Universal, R5, C1, H5 Ultimate/Universal, and the H7 Quad Lumi.
Many of you will remember that when AMD announced the AM4 socket, Cryorig offered a free upgrade for existing customers with AM3+ socket CPU coolers. Cryorig customers currently running an “AMD only” CPU cooler who want to switch to an X299-based system will need to purchase a new cooler, however, as the mounting systems are not compatible. At this point, no LGA2066 upgrade mounting kit has been announced for AMD owners.
We’ve reached out to Cryorig about the possibility of future upgrade kits for AMD CPU cooler owners but have not yet received a response.
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/intel-core-i9-7900x-skylake-x,5092-10.html
"Air cooling is out of the question for Core i9-7900X"
I don't mean to misquote or bend the meaning of what was said, but it's unclear if this statement was meant for running at stock frequencies or for overclocking.
What I'm trying to ask is, "Will my computer hit a thermal shutdown while using an i9 to render a video in handbrake with a Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO or a similar air-cooled cpu heatsink/fan?"
Or is water cooled the only way to go for the i9 processor line?
Then the 7900x happened.
That was directed at the i9's so 10 cores and up. The thermals to displace are very high if you want to use air you most likely would want t o be running a delided chip and one of the bigger air coolers the Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO likely can't displace enough heat. Would be nice to see some testing on this matter for a few CPU coolers AIO and air.