MSI Outs New Vortex G25 Console-Sized Desktop PCs

Announced earlier this year at Computex, the Vortex G25 line of desktop computers features the latest 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processors mated to a motherboard equipped with a Z370 chipset. According to MSI, this combination results in a 40% performance boost over previous generation i7 processors and chipsets. MSI’s Cooler Boost Titan, a cooling module that features eight heatpipes and dual Whirlwind fans, handles CPU / GPU cooling duties for both systems.

The Vortex G25 line comes in two different models, the Vortex G25 8RE and the Vortex G25 8RD. Both models feature 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8700 processors, an Intel Z370 chipset, DDR4-2400, a front panel that has a power jack for VR headsets and HDMI, and dual USB 3.0 ports. All of this is packed into a chassis measuring just 279 x 43 x 331mm that weighs 2.5kg. The Vortex G25 line of PCs can be placed on your desktop vertically, horizontally, or mounted to the back of your monitor.

The Vortex G25 8RD can be outfitted with 3GB and 6GB versions of Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1060. Internet options include Intel’s GB LAN, 802.11 AC Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 4.2. This system features a 230W power adapter.



The Vortex G25 8RE sports a GeForce GTX 1070 8GB graphics card, Killer DoubleShot Pro network card, and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity. The power adapter for this system is rated at 330W.



Pricing and availability were not available at the time of press. We have reached out to the company for more information.





MSI Vortex G25 8RE Vortex G25 8RD CPU 8th Generation Intel Core i7 Processors Chipset Intel Z370 Memory 8 x DDR4 up to 64GB GPU GeForce GTX 1070 8GB GDDR5 GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5 GeForce GTX 1060 3GB GDDR5 Storage 1 x 2.5” HDD Up to Super RAID 4 (2 x NVMe M.2 SSDs by PCIe Gen3 X4 in RAID0 Internet Killer DoubleShot Pro Bluetooth 4.2 Intel GB LAN 802.11 AC Wi-Fi + Bluetooth 4.2 I/O 1x Type-C USB 3.1 Gen 2 1x Type-C USB 3.1 Gen 1 3x USB 3.0 2x HDMI 2.0 1x Headphone Out 1x Microphone In 1x Type-C (USB 3.1 Gen 2 / DP / Thunderbolt 3) 1x Type-C USB 3.1 Gen 1 3x USB 3.0 2x HDMI 2.0 1x Headphone Out 1x Microphone In Audio ESS SABRE HiFi Audio DAC Technology Nahimic 2+ Audio Enhancer AC Adapter 330W 230W Dimensions 279 x 43 x 331mm Weight 2.5kg



