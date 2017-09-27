MSI Outs New Vortex G25 Console-Sized Desktop PCs
Announced earlier this year at Computex, the Vortex G25 line of desktop computers features the latest 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processors mated to a motherboard equipped with a Z370 chipset. According to MSI, this combination results in a 40% performance boost over previous generation i7 processors and chipsets. MSI’s Cooler Boost Titan, a cooling module that features eight heatpipes and dual Whirlwind fans, handles CPU / GPU cooling duties for both systems.
The Vortex G25 line comes in two different models, the Vortex G25 8RE and the Vortex G25 8RD. Both models feature 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8700 processors, an Intel Z370 chipset, DDR4-2400, a front panel that has a power jack for VR headsets and HDMI, and dual USB 3.0 ports. All of this is packed into a chassis measuring just 279 x 43 x 331mm that weighs 2.5kg. The Vortex G25 line of PCs can be placed on your desktop vertically, horizontally, or mounted to the back of your monitor.
The Vortex G25 8RD can be outfitted with 3GB and 6GB versions of Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1060. Internet options include Intel’s GB LAN, 802.11 AC Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 4.2. This system features a 230W power adapter.
The Vortex G25 8RE sports a GeForce GTX 1070 8GB graphics card, Killer DoubleShot Pro network card, and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity. The power adapter for this system is rated at 330W.
Pricing and availability were not available at the time of press. We have reached out to the company for more information.
MSI
Vortex G25 8RE
Vortex G25 8RD
CPU
8th Generation Intel Core i7 Processors
Chipset
Intel Z370
Memory
8 x DDR4 up to 64GB
GPU
GeForce GTX 1070 8GB GDDR5
GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5
GeForce GTX 1060 3GB GDDR5
Storage
1 x 2.5” HDD
Up to Super RAID 4 (2 x NVMe M.2 SSDs by PCIe Gen3 X4 in RAID0
Internet
Killer DoubleShot Pro
Bluetooth 4.2
Intel GB LAN
802.11 AC Wi-Fi + Bluetooth 4.2
I/O
1x Type-C USB 3.1 Gen 2
1x Type-C USB 3.1 Gen 1
3x USB 3.0
2x HDMI 2.0
1x Headphone Out
1x Microphone In
1x Type-C (USB 3.1 Gen 2 / DP / Thunderbolt 3)
1x Type-C USB 3.1 Gen 1
3x USB 3.0
2x HDMI 2.0
1x Headphone Out
1x Microphone In
Audio
ESS SABRE HiFi Audio DAC Technology
Nahimic 2+ Audio Enhancer
AC Adapter
330W
230W
Dimensions
279 x 43 x 331mm
Weight
2.5kg
redgarlIf only it was not so ugly.