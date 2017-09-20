Here Are The PC Specs For 'Need For Speed: Payback'

by - Source: Need for Speed

The release date for Need for Speed: Payback is just around the corner (no pun intended), and Ghost Games just released some new information about the game. Specifically, we now know the minimum and recommended hardware requirements, and it doesn’t seem like you need to an expensive system to play.

In terms of the specs used in both categories, Ghost Games went a bit further and provided additional details for each configuration. With the minimum settings, you’ll have to play the game at 720p resolution if you want 30 frames per second. With the recommended hardware, you’ll get the same framerate at 1080p.

Need for Speed: PaybackMinimum (720p, 30 fps)Recommended (1080p, 60 fps)
CPUIntel Core i3-6300 (Skylake, 3.8 GHz)AMD FX 8150 (Zambezi, 3.6 GHz)Intel Core i5-4690K (Devil's Canyon, 3.5 GHz)AMD FX 8350 (Vishera, 4.0 GHz)
GPUNvidia GeForce GTX 750 TiAMD Radeon HD 7850Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060AMD Radeon RX 480
RAM6 GB8 GB
Storage30 GB30 GB
OSWindows 7 (64-bit) or laterWindows 10 (64-bit)
DirectX Version1111
Internet Connection192 Kbps or faster512 Kbps or faster
InputDual analog controllerDual analog controller

In Nvidia’s post on the specs, it also mentioned that you can also play the game at 4K resolution. However, you’ll need a more powerful GPU, specifically the GTX 1070, 1080, or 1080 Ti. In addition to the GPU recommendations, the company also released a small preview of the game running at 4K and 60 frames per second.

One thing of note missing from today’s announcement is support for racing wheels. When the PC version of Need for Speed launched last year, Ghost Games provided a small list of wheels that were compatible with the game. We reached out to the studio to see if additional peripherals will work with Need for Speed: Payback.

For more information about the latest title in the series, you can check out our gameplay video from E3 as well as an in-depth look on its cosmetic and performance customization options. Need for Speed: Paybackarrives on November 10.

NameNeed for Speed: Payback
TypeRacing
DeveloperGhost Games
PublisherEA
PlatformsPC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Where To Buy
Release DateNovember 10, 2017
About the author
Rexly Peñaflorida

Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware news, with a major focus on gaming.

Read more
Most Popular
  1. 'Overwatch' League Buy-Ins Include Comcast Spectacor, Oil Magnate, Others
  2. Valve Responds To Steam 'Review Bombs' With New Histograms
  3. 'Overwatch' Update Introduces Junkertown, Hero Changes
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices