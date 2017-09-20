Here Are The PC Specs For 'Need For Speed: Payback'

The release date for Need for Speed: Payback is just around the corner (no pun intended), and Ghost Games just released some new information about the game. Specifically, we now know the minimum and recommended hardware requirements, and it doesn’t seem like you need to an expensive system to play.

In terms of the specs used in both categories, Ghost Games went a bit further and provided additional details for each configuration. With the minimum settings, you’ll have to play the game at 720p resolution if you want 30 frames per second. With the recommended hardware, you’ll get the same framerate at 1080p.

Need for Speed: Payback Minimum (720p, 30 fps) Recommended (1080p, 60 fps) CPU Intel Core i3-6300 (Skylake, 3.8 GHz)AMD FX 8150 (Zambezi, 3.6 GHz) Intel Core i5-4690K (Devil's Canyon, 3.5 GHz)AMD FX 8350 (Vishera, 4.0 GHz) GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 750 TiAMD Radeon HD 7850 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060AMD Radeon RX 480 RAM 6 GB 8 GB Storage 30 GB 30 GB OS Windows 7 (64-bit) or later Windows 10 (64-bit) DirectX Version 11 11 Internet Connection 192 Kbps or faster 512 Kbps or faster Input Dual analog controller Dual analog controller

In Nvidia’s post on the specs, it also mentioned that you can also play the game at 4K resolution. However, you’ll need a more powerful GPU, specifically the GTX 1070, 1080, or 1080 Ti. In addition to the GPU recommendations, the company also released a small preview of the game running at 4K and 60 frames per second.

One thing of note missing from today’s announcement is support for racing wheels. When the PC version of Need for Speed launched last year, Ghost Games provided a small list of wheels that were compatible with the game. We reached out to the studio to see if additional peripherals will work with Need for Speed: Payback.

For more information about the latest title in the series, you can check out our gameplay video from E3 as well as an in-depth look on its cosmetic and performance customization options. Need for Speed: Paybackarrives on November 10.