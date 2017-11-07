Nvidia Boards ‘Star Wars’ Hype Train With Collector’s Edition Titan Xp

Nvidia announced a special edition version of its Titan Xp graphics card that is straight out of a galaxy far, far away.

The Nvidia Titan Xp Collector’s Edition graphics cards were created for the ultimate "Star Wars" fan, with two distinct versions to choose from: The Jedi Order or the Galactic Empire. The Jedi Order version resembles equipment used by the battle-worn Rebel Alliance with its white die-cast aluminum shroud subjected to a corrosive salt spray to get that aged appearance (you could call it a Rebel Scum finish).

Nvidia Titan Xp Star Wars 4

Nvidia Titan Xp Star Wars 2

Nvidia Titan Xp Star Wars 5

The Galactic Empire version features a sleek black shroud, which is indicative of the infinite resources and orderly nature of the Empire. Both graphics cards also feature LED lighting, with each GPU adopting the classic lightsaber glow of their respective factions (red for the Empire, green for the Jedi Order). Each card also has their faction’s emblem prominently displayed on the illuminated blower fan.

The hardware under the hood remains unchanged, with a GP102 leveraging all of its available resources (3,840 CUDA cores, 12GB GDDR5X) and set with the same clock speeds and memory bandwidth as the standard Titan Xp. The price is also the same, with the Collector’s Edition Titan Xp fetching $1,200.

The Jedi Order and Galactic Empire Titan Xp graphics cards will be available exclusively from Nvidia’s website for consumers in the U.S., UK, Germany, and France on November 17. However, starting tomorrow, GeForce Experience users can pre-order the "Star Wars"-themed graphics cards using their login credentials at Nvidia’s online store.