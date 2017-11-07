Nvidia Boards ‘Star Wars’ Hype Train With Collector’s Edition Titan Xp

Nvidia announced a special edition version of its Titan Xp graphics card that is straight out of a galaxy far, far away.
The Nvidia Titan Xp Collector’s Edition graphics cards were created for the ultimate "Star Wars" fan, with two distinct versions to choose from: The Jedi Order or the Galactic Empire. The Jedi Order version resembles equipment used by the battle-worn Rebel Alliance with its white die-cast aluminum shroud subjected to a corrosive salt spray to get that aged appearance (you could call it a Rebel Scum finish).
The Galactic Empire version features a sleek black shroud, which is indicative of the infinite resources and orderly nature of the Empire. Both graphics cards also feature LED lighting, with each GPU adopting the classic lightsaber glow of their respective factions (red for the Empire, green for the Jedi Order). Each card also has their faction’s emblem prominently displayed on the illuminated blower fan.
The hardware under the hood remains unchanged, with a GP102 leveraging all of its available resources (3,840 CUDA cores, 12GB GDDR5X) and set with the same clock speeds and memory bandwidth as the standard Titan Xp. The price is also the same, with the Collector’s Edition Titan Xp fetching $1,200.
The Jedi Order and Galactic Empire Titan Xp graphics cards will be available exclusively from Nvidia’s website for consumers in the U.S., UK, Germany, and France on November 17. However, starting tomorrow, GeForce Experience users can pre-order the "Star Wars"-themed graphics cards using their login credentials at Nvidia’s online store.
It feels like an apple strategy.
Oh look at the pretty lights and it's JJ Abram's variant Star Wars themed! Mom & Dad I want one for Christmas! LOL. I needed a laugh today. (JJ and Disney destroyed the Star Wars franchise). I can sort of see doing a limited edition Star Wars theme based series line of the 1060 through 1080Ti line, but not a Titan. How utterly stupid from Nvidia. Do they even read comments on tech forums like this? The idea of a collectors edition or theme based piece of hardware is not in and of itself silly, as it's been very successful with Xbox and Playstation (Star Wars Battlefront, Call Of Duty, etc.).
Considering it's a GPU that costs as much as many people's entire rig build, I'd not expect a $1,200 GPU to have a lot of buyers.
It appears to be the same price as the Titan Xp without the sticker. The question is who other than 3D modeling professionals buys a Titan Xp when the 1080ti is so much less expensive?
I've talked to just one pro user for whom the extra RAM is actually worth it. Definitely a tiny niche. Even then, the guy in question is weighing up whether three 1080 Tis might be better than 2x Xp. The Xp is 1150 UKP in the UK, so two is more than twice the cost of three 1080 TIs, with some change to spare.
Ian.
As a CGI artist myself, Nvidia has pretty much shot itself in the foot. I did get a Titan XM for the purpose of both texture painting in Substance Painter while previewing the results in Maya (until the former got official Firepro support) and rendering in Redshift with the extra VRAM being a godsend but I only ever used between 8-10GB of it for my most intense models. The headroom offered by a 1080ti would probably be more than enough for most amateur/freelance artists rendering the Titan Xp irrelevant.
Hopefully, AMD doesn't go belly-up so these prices come down.
I agree, though I wouldn't class the guy I talked to as an amateur/freelance; his roots lie in Flame/Smoke/Inferno, though now it's mostly Nuke, still some Flame, and a few others. I told him that if the extra 1GB really did make that much of a difference, then surely there's an argument for getting the Quadro with twice the RAM, but nevertheless the cost is still a factor as now he's growing his own company.
Ian.