Riotoro Reveals A Trio Of Next-Gen PC Cases

CR1088Riotoro announced the addition of three new chassis to its line of computer cases. You will be forgiven if you've never heard the name Riotoro; the company is relatively new, made up of former employees of other well known companies such as Nvidia and Corsair. The enclosures making their debut at Computex are the CR1088 mini-tower, CR500 tempered glass mid-tower, and the CR1288 RGB full-tower chassis.





The CR1088 mini-tower is an updated version of the CR1080 we looked at here late last year. Updates to the original design include an external face lift, three 120mm fans, increased space for graphics cards, extra fan mounting locations, and additional dust filters. Riotoro has set the price for the CR1088 at $100.

CR500 caseAccording to Riotoro, the CR500 mid-tower chassis is the first of a new series and includes features such as a tempered glass side panel, a dual-chamber design, and support for 140mm fans and 280mm radiators or all-in-one coolers. Suggested retail price for the CR500 is $80, with an introductory price of $70.

CR1280 caseFans of the CR1280 will be pleased to know that the CR1288 Prism full-tower case is essentially an upgraded version of that chassis. Improvements include a completely redesigned front fascia, improved cooling performance, quieter operating, and enhanced RGB lighting features. Riotoro also added more mounting locations for fans, radiators, and all-in-one coolers. Suggested retail price for the CR1288 is $180.

The company listed availability simply as “Q3.”